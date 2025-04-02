Daniel Blair Joins ClubMX Training Facility

Let’s start at the beginning: Blair started his professional racing career in 1999 aboard a 125 in the Supercross Western Regional division. He raced the circuit in some capacity all the way through 2012. In between the major events, he became somewhat of a legend in Arenacross where he went on to win the AX Lites West Championship in his final year. Along the way he would assist with track reports and TV interviews ultimately landing him with the chance to be an Arenacross broadcaster. From there it was onward and upward in the broadcast world. At the same time, he held the position of KTM Amateur Manager in charge of recruiting new talent to the brand. With an uncanny ability to search out the rising stars of the sport, Blair made a name for himself for his hard work and dedication to his craft. Always a fan of stick-and-ball sports, he took best practices from other areas and applied them to moto – with great success. In his free time, Blair created and later sold his own line of cleaning products, hosted podcasts and still has a very successful YouTube channel. It was obvious to anyone looking, that the man can work.

As the industry ebbs and flows, Blair found himself looking for more, where he can take all of talents and expertise, and use them at the same time … and then the phone rang.

ClubMX Owner Brandon Haas: “Daniel and I have worked together over the years in different capacities and have always aligned our views both personally and professionally. I shared the vision I have for ClubMX and potential expansion ideas. Daniel comes with quite a list of talents in many areas that happen to coincide with our needs. I called him on Monday, and he was on the property the next day to walk through all the items I had outlined on the phone, so I knew at that point he was serious about the opportunity. I ran the idea past my management team to sort through any questions or concerns they may have and here we are, he starts tomorrow. Providing our members, team riders and partners with another valuable resource like Daniel is going to play a key role in the continued growth and development of ClubMX as a whole.”

Daniel Blair: “I'm passionate about this sport and although I wasn’t really looking for a big change, this opportunity is something I could not pass up. I have known about and been to ClubMX for a long time and always had the utmost respect for how they operate. It is a testament to Brandon and the entire staff there – they’re just good people. Here is a chance to take all the skills I have accumulated and use them all in one place. It is like joining a family-owned business as they continue to grow. I know I can make a difference, and I look forward to the challenge.”

Daniel will work with the entire staff and all the members alongside Chief Operating Officer, Ben Graves. Starting with talent acquisition, Director of rider personnel, involvement in the training programs and camps, development of the new app and team partner relations. Those points alone are a full-time job but will also extend into marketing, social media and many of the behind-thescenes tasks that go along with running a facility, media outlet and race teams.

As they say, “when opportunity knocks, you have to answer.” The ClubMX family welcomes Daniel Blair as the newest member of their management team and looks forward to continued growth in each of their business units.