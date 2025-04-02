10 Things We Learned in Seattle

10. The finger gun is back:

Red Bull KTM’s Chase Sexton stole some championship momentum in Birmingham, chopping Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb’s points lead in half. Three quarters into the Seattle main event it looked like Sexton was going to back that performance up and take his first back-to-back wins of the season. Chase came from sixth on lap one to go through the likes of Webb, Justin Cooper, and Ken Roczen to take the lead on lap fifteen.

Once Webb got back around Roczen and into second, we saw a meeting of the minds between the two championship rivals. Webb hounded Sexton, sticking a wheel in where he could, trying to pressure Chase into a mistake. It was the first time this season where it felt like there were serious championship implications at stake. With three laps to go, the two of them made simultaneous mistakes in the same turn, but Webb was able to get through the rhythm lane better and take the lead.

ebb held on for the win, giving Sexton the dreaded finger gun over the finish. He famously pulled out the finger at A2 in 2019 on Ken Roczen and then proceeded to take control of the championship. Did he just shoot down Sexton’s title hopes?

9. The JuJu-Deegs Rivalry is legit:

The rivalry between Red Bull KTM’s Julien Beaumer and Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Haiden Deegan has been building since the first qualifying session in Anaheim. There has been some aggressive racing, as well as constant head-games played in qualifying, in interviews, as well as on social media. Despite all the antics, it was not clear how serious of a rivalry this was until things came to a boiling point in Seattle. Deegan put an aggressive move on Beaumer for third in the latter stages of the 250 main. After the race, words were exchanged, followed by helmet grabbing by Juju and helmet slapping by Deegan. According to Beaumer, his was instigated by DMs from Deegan during the off weeks, while Deegan points to Julien’s Instagram story of his mugshot. Both riders were brought to the AMA truck afterwards, fined and essentially told to knock it off. With a title on the line, it is likely we haven’t seen the end of this rivalry.

8. Bravo to SMX Track Crew:

It only took until the second week of this eight-week run of outdoor stadiums for mother nature to put the SMX track crew to the test. In typical Seattle fashion it rained throughout the week, but they were able to get the track built, rolled, and covered without any damage being done. Thankfully, race day was rain free, and when the tarps came off before track walk, the track was in great shape. The afternoon program was shortened to just two eight-minute qualifying sessions to preserve the track as much as possible. The track became brutally rutted but provided incredible racing all night. It’s early but the SMX track crew may need to work their magic again this weekend in Foxborough.

7. First of Many:

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cole Davies snagged his first career win in Emerald City. Davies got the holeshot but was briefly passed by Julien Beaumer on lap one. Davies stole the lead back on lap two, pulled a small gap and controlled the race like a vet in just his seventh professional start. To say he has been impressive this season is beyond an understatement. Like Indy, he was elite in the whoops, skimming every lap with ease. His skillset has everybody wondering where Davies’ ceiling is. It is almost certain this win will be the first of many.