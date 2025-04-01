Watch: Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Race Recap and Raw Highlights Videos
April 1, 2025, 11:30am
Main image by Mack Faint
Check out some videos from the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season fourth round, the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC, in South Carolina. Ben Kelley (KTM) took the overall win, becoming the fourth different winner in four rounds to start the season. Liam Draper (Yamaha) and XC2's Grant Davis (KTM) rounded out the overall podium.
Davis claimed the XC2 win over Angus Riordan (KTM) and Cody Barnes (Honda).
Korie Steede (Husqvarna) took the WXC win over Rachael Archer (Kawasaki) and Danielle Mcdonald (Yamaha).
Read the full post-race recap if you missed it.
2025 FMF Camp Coker GNCC | Bike PM Race Recap | Round 4
2025 FMF Camp Coker GNCC | Bike PM Raw Recap | Round 4
Camp Coker Bullet GNCC Results
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ben Kelley
|03:00:23.199
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Liam Draper
|03:00:45.772
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Grant Davis
|03:00:55.787
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|4
|Steward Baylor
|03:03:09.838
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|5
|Angus Riordan
|03:03:21.776
|Australia
|KTM
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|03:00:55.787
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Angus Riordan
|03:03:21.776
|Australia
|KTM
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|03:03:22.939
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|4
|Josh Toth
|03:05:41.291
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|5
|Jason T Tino
|03:06:33.891
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|GasGas
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|James Jenkins
|03:21:47.467
|House Springs, MO
|Yamaha
|2
|Huck Jenkins
|03:26:25.949
|House Springs, MO
|Yamaha
|3
|Raley L Messer
|03:28:46.238
|Beaver Dam, KY
|Beta
|4
|Jayson T Crawford
|03:32:20.619
|Rock Falls, IL
|Yamaha
|5
|Tyler Scheels
|03:02:42.999
|Monterey, TN
|KTM
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:59:00.219
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Rachael Archer
|01:59:07.370
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|3
|Danielle Mcdonald
|02:02:30.273
|Parkes
|Yamaha
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|02:02:31.770
|Barons, AB
|GasGas
|5
|Carly Lee
|02:12:35.579
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|83
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|77
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|68
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|57
|5
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|56
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|108
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|92
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|83
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|73
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|71
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|108
|2
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|72
|3
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|71
|4
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|5
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|59
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|103
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|97
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|76
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|73
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|58