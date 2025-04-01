Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Full Schedule
Plessinger: “I Want to Win One of These Things”

April 1, 2025, 5:00pm

Aaron Plessinger has been on a roll as of late in Monster Energy AMA Supercross, with three podium finishes in the last four rounds. This streak comes as a relief after starting the season with two DNF’s at the second and third rounds of the series. Plessinger credits taking accountability and trying to stay positive for the turnaround in his results. As he said in the post-race press conference:

“I don't think there was any real panic. I don't panic that often. I was just bummed, you know, I was just really, really bummed and to have those two DNFs and not score any points was horrible. Yeah, I was really, really bummed about that. It just wasn't going my way. And I just had to like sit back and tell myself that I can turn it around. It's up to me, it's not up to anybody else. And I could have complained about a lot of stuff, but I don't know. I just told myself that I needed to keep positive and keep trying to have good days at the track and then I flipped off a couple and then it started linking up. And next thing I know, I had a really good week and that was the week before Daytona, and I had a really good race at Daytona. And then it's just kind of been clicking off good day after good day. And I think consistency brings confidence and I think that's why my starts are pretty good, is because I got that confidence back. It's like a light switch. I just turned it on, and I just started having good days, I guess.”

"I just had to like sit back and tell myself that I can turn it around. It's up to me, it's not up to anybody else." -Aaron Plessinger Align Media

Plessinger’s confidence off of the starts continued in Seattle, where he almost got the holeshot, only to stall it going into the corner. He was able to restart his bike and only fade back to fifth position, eventually making his way to third. Still, all of these podiums have him wanting another win like he got last year in San Diego. He contemplated what a best case scenario would look like for the rest of the season.

“Try and get as many holeshots as I can without stalling the bike," he said. Yeah, I want to win one of these things, man. I feel like I missed a shot tonight because, I mean, these guys were on another level, but who knows? If I could have got up front and ran a couple good laps, who knows what could happen. But I really want to win one or maybe two of these things and just keep that consistency going, and I'd like to finish better than third. I just want to get out front, run laps and get used to being up there again and just get good starts and be as consistent as I can be and have fun.”

With the series heading east, some open-air stadiums and spring weather (rain) in the forecast, the conditions could not be more perfect for another Plessinger win. With six rounds left will he be able to get it done?

"I really want to win one or maybe two of these things and just keep that consistency going." -Aaron Plessinger Align Media
