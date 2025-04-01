Haiden Deegan’s day started off great in Seattle, as he set the fastest lap time in both timed qualifying sessions, on a soft and difficult track. Haiden definitely had the speed to win, and it seemed he would carry that momentum into the night show, but then, well racing happened. A pair of crashes in the heat and the main event kept Haiden off of the top step of the podium, though he was able to rebound for third. He spoke about his main event crash in the post-race press conference:

“I actually kind of missed the bike sit up. I realized that literally the first rhythm. I was like, ‘Damn, I'm way too soft.’ And I hit that triple after the finish and instantly my front just blew through and tucked and I was like, ‘Going for a ride’ and got back up and I was probably mid pack or so. I mean it's the first lap and you go down and my goal was just to get to the podium or pass the guy in second in points so I can make that that points gap bigger. And just kind of dug hard and it was definitely a scary race because, obviously my bike wasn't exactly where I wanted, so I was over riding and getting pretty sketchy. But I mean, in the end we made it happen and got on the podium and gained two more points.”

He went on to talk about his heat race crash, as well as why he is so off on set up when it comes to race day. “In the heat race I kinda, since it was the first track, I didn't know whether Cole was gonna rip that outside or not. He had to cut down to the lower rut and my front wheel got stuck on his foot pegs, so that was that one. And then the main event, yeah, first lap just tucked the front and I ride my bike really hard when I race, but at the practice track, I ride it pretty like smooth, like I float around the track pretty well and maybe it's cause I know the track so well I can flow around at the farm, but when I get to the race, I'm really aggressive and I feel like now I gotta figure out how to make my bike handle that cause so far, I mean here and even Indy, I just felt like I was just blowing through way too hard.”