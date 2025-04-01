Dean Wilson Signs as Fill-In Rider for Honda HRC (No Really, Not April Fool's)

With both Hunter and Jett Lawrence sidelined with respective injuries, Dean Wilson has been announced as a fill-in rider for the final five rounds of Monster Energy AMA Supercross. Yes, this announcement came on April Fool's but we are serious, Wilson will be the Honda HRC Progressive fill-in rider starting at the Philadelphia SX round (April 12). Wilson—and Honda HRC Progressive team manager Lars Lindstrom—had some fun making the announcement, as you will see below...

Video/text: Dean Wilson:

