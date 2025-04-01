From his first race in the U.S. in August 2023 to winning his seventh AMA Supercross race, Cole Davies has come a long way. With the help of Ben Townley, Daniel Blair, and Wil Hahn, the quiet, unknown name out of New Zealand has quickly etched his name into the history books as a 250SX main event winner in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. In doing so, Davies became just the second New Zealand native to score an AMA Supercross win in the U.S., following in the footsteps of his former coach, Ben Townley.
“Yeah, it's definitely been a long road to get here,” Davies said after the race. “But the people I'd like to thank, just everyone back home: my family, my friends, my mom and dad, my sisters, Ben Townley. I definitely wouldn't be where I am without him. He took me under his wing to get me to the States and get me racing and from there, Wil [Hahn] kind of took charge. Can’t thank Wil enough, I wouldn't be here without him, you know, it takes lot of people to get where I am today and just a lot of hard work to get here.”
Davies was set to race as an amateur this year, but the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team decided he was ready to make his pro debut in supercross. This is not often the case, as riders usually test the waters in the AMA Pro Motocross Championship then come into their first full season. But for Davies, this was not the case.
And from his first pro race at Anaheim in January, the #100 has in fact looked ready to race in the pro ranks. In Seattle, he was 11th in qualifying but made some changes after his heat race win, besting Garrett Marchbanks, his teammate Haiden Deegan, and the rest of the field. He got the start in the main event and the changes paid off. For someone in just their seventh pro start—and seventh supercross main event—Davies was cool, calm, and collected during basically the entire main event at Lumen Field. The track was not a mudder like some expected it could be after a week filled with rain but the track was far from easy. Still, Davies navigated it to bring home the win.
“Yeah, I mean, I spoke to Swanny [Gareth Swanepoel] before the race, I'm like, “Skim the whoops?’ He's like, ‘Yeah, I think so,’” Davies said. “So, you know, going for look lap, I just looked and make sure they're actually skimmable, I guess. [Laughs] So, I just looked if they're skimmable and I was just like, yeah, I'm gonna skim these things every lap. I don't think it compared to what they were at Indy. I feel like they were a lot gnarlier at Indy, but for the most part, I skimmed them every lap, but like the last lap. I don't want to get too hairy on the last lap. [Laughs]”
“You know, I got off to a good start, and I was confident going into the race,” Davies said. “I'm always confident that I'm gonna go in and win. I wouldn't want it any other way. I'm always confident. I'm gonna go in and get a good start, you know, focus from there. But, for the most part, I got a good start and then Juju got past me and then I passed Juju again, and then I kind of just pulled out a bit of a gap from there and then just managed the race from there, I feel. But, no, it was a good race.”
Scott Yargeau asked the supercross rookie how he is so good in the whoops? The youngster’s answered, “Just gonna let them hang,” with a laugh.
Seriously though, Davies has become a podium threat very early in his career. Under two years ago, he raced here in the U.S. for the first time at Ironman Raceway for the ’23 MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine. Now, the 17-year-old is a rookie at the top of the sport scoring podiums and a win on one of the top teams in the paddock. It is quite an unbelievably fast rise. For more of a look at Davies' early few years in the U.S., check out the X thread below.
(1/3) ROUGH timeline of Cole Davies' history of racing in U.S.:— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) March 30, 2025
August 2023: Races MX Sports Moto Combine at Ironman. Gets a holeshot, goes 6-9 in the motos on Yamaha (#17 below) 📸
May 2024: 2024 SX Futures Champion on GasGas
July 2024: Signs with Star Yamaha#Supercross #SX2025 pic.twitter.com/E2ycPWEcP2
What does Davies think of his fast-paced rise in the U.S.?
“I mean, you know, it's been a lot of hard work to get where I am, but I feel like, I believe in myself 100 percent,” he said. “I feel like I wouldn't be too surprised, but I'd say it's pretty cool. But I'm sure like a couple years from now, it's gonna be the same.”
So, how will he celebrate?
“Well, hopefully Whittaker hooked me up,” he said. “But what am I gonna do with the money? I'm not too sure, to be honest, just bank it all on black or something, might go to the casino. [Laughs]”
It is fair to think a win was coming for Davies after he came so close to the overall Triple Crown in Glendale after starting 1-1 in the first two races that night. Then, going down on the opening lap in the 250SX East/West Showdown but charging trough the stacked field to finish fifth by the checkered flag really solidified the fact that Davies is indeed ready to be a week in and week out podium threat.
Davies gets his maiden supercross win in his first SX season, which was last done by Nate Thrasher and Seth Hammaker (true rookie) in 2021. His scores in his first seven main events are: 8-4-3-3-7-5-1. The future looks bright for the #100.
Seattle - 250SX West Main EventMarch 29, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:07.596
|47.145
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Garrett Marchbanks
|16:15.150
|7.554
|47.237
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|16:16.455
|1.305
|47.492
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|16:19.677
|3.223
|47.579
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|16:45.448
|25.771
|48.008
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition