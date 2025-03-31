Any win is big, but Webb knows all about close finishes and championship momentum. With Sexton winning last week in Birmingham, this was extra critical.

“It's fun for me, right? I love these positions, and I think that was today what was all about,” he said. “Obviously last weekend was a very tough weekend and a huge momentum swing. I know how great Chase is. So, I tried to make it a mission today to stop any momentum. Getting a win for me is amazing and everything's good, but I think just heads up racing, it could have gone him, it could have gone me. I felt like we were that close. Obviously last weekend he was the best guy by far. So to make progress in a week to get the ball rolling on my side? There's no room for mistakes and it's coming down to an end, and you never know what can happen. It's a lot of racing left, but I think for me it was more just to try to nip it in the bud, from a momentum standpoint, honestly.”

Lately, it’s become common for media question to try to push Webb about being “disrespected” as there is continual talk about hi not being as fast as Sexton. Webb doesn’t buy in, facts are facts and if Sexton wins a race, he expects Sexton to get the love. Earlier this year, Webb has admitted that a lot of times he doesn’t have the speed in areas where it generally shows, like qualifying. He'll clap back when he does qualify well, as he did in the first session of Seattle, but when he struggles, he agrees with it.

“I don't think it's disrespect,” says Webb. “It's just racing and I'm a firm believer of like in any sport there's momentum and there's people that heat up and you see a trajectory. So we saw at Birmingham. Before Birmingham life was really good and, and then it [points lead] gets cut in half. The narrative shifted. I don't want to use the word disrespect, but it was almost like, “Oh man, Coop's struggling and Chase has stepped it up.” It’s like he’s [Sexton] in the hot seat now, which is rightfully so! The last weekend was last weekend I put an emphasis this week to really get back to work and prove a point this weekend.”