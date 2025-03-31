Video highlights from the 11th round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Seattle Supercross was the seventh 250SX West Division round. This race was also round 11 of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Cole Davies (Yamaha) scored his first 250SX career win as Garrett Marchbanks (Kawasaki) and Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) rounded out the podium. Deegan continues to lead the championship.

Cooper Webb (Yamaha) took the 450SX win, his 29th career 450SX win, as Chase Sexton (KTM) and Aaron Plessinger (KTM). Webb continues to lead the championship.

Check out the post-race videos for the Seattle Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, plus results from race and championship standings.

Seattle Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights