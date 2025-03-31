Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Round 11 (of 17) - Seattle SX - Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington
Supercross
Seattle - 250SX WestMarch 29, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|16:07.596
|47.145
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Garrett Marchbanks
|16:15.150
|7.554
|47.237
|Coalville, UT
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Haiden Deegan
|16:16.455
|1.305
|47.492
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Julien Beaumer
|16:19.677
|3.223
|47.579
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|5
|
Jo Shimoda
|16:45.448
|25.771
|48.008
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|6
|Michael Mosiman
|16:10.616
|1 Lap
|49.449
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|7
|Enzo Lopes
|16:14.215
|3.599
|49.474
|Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil
|Yamaha YZ250F
|8
|Coty Schock
|16:17.546
|3.331
|48.095
|Dover, DE
|Yamaha YZ250F
|9
|Cole Thompson
|16:23.945
|6.400
|50.371
|Brigden, ON
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Gavin Towers
|16:31.034
|7.090
|49.952
|Venetia, PA
|Honda CRF250R
Supercross
Seattle - 450SXMarch 29, 2025
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|21:06.103
|46.954
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
|Chase Sexton
|21:06.897
|0.794
|47.138
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|21:22.064
|15.167
|47.202
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Ken Roczen
|21:30.826
|8.763
|47.185
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Dylan Ferrandis
|21:33.714
|2.888
|47.784
|Avignon, France
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|6
|Justin Cooper
|21:34.296
|0.583
|47.198
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|7
|Malcolm Stewart
|21:44.763
|10.468
|48.557
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|8
|Justin Barcia
|21:51.164
|6.401
|47.798
|Monroe, NY
|GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
|9
|Benny Bloss
|21:09.530
|1 Lap
|48.834
|Oak Grove, MO
|Beta 450 RX
|10
|Justin Hill
|21:17.443
|7.913
|48.918
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|149
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|135
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|129
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|119
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|99
|6
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|95
|7
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|95
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|95
|9
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|65
|10
|Lux Turner
|Gardnerville, NV
|63
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|236
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|225
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|202
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|177
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|176
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|156
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|151
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|145
|9
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|137
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|108
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 11 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|149
|25
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|135
|22
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|129
|20
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|119
|18
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|104
|17
|6
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|99
|16
|7
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|95
|15
|8
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|95
|14
|9
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|95
|13
|10
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|89
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|236
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|225
|22
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|202
|20
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|177
|18
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|176
|17
|6
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|156
|16
|7
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|151
|15
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|145
|14
|9
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|137
|13
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|108
|12
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Round 4 (of 13) - Camp Coker Bullet at Moree's Sportsman's Preserve in Society Hill, South Carolina
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ben Kelley
|03:00:23.199
|Harwinton, CT
|KTM
|2
|Liam Draper
|03:00:45.772
|Auckland, New Zealand
|Yamaha
|3
|Grant Davis
|03:00:55.787
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|4
|Steward Baylor
|03:03:09.838
|Belton, SC
|Kawasaki
|5
|Angus Riordan
|03:03:21.776
|Australia
|KTM
|6
|Cody J Barnes
|03:03:22.939
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|7
|Michael Witkowski
|03:05:25.818
|North Liberty, IN
|Honda
|8
|Kailub Russell
|03:05:39.690
|Boonville, NC
|Yamaha
|9
|Josh Toth
|03:05:41.291
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|10
|Jason T Tino
|03:06:33.891
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|GasGas
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Grant Davis
|03:00:55.787
|Meshoppen, PA
|KTM
|2
|Angus Riordan
|03:03:21.776
|Australia
|KTM
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|03:03:22.939
|Sterling, IL
|Honda
|4
|Josh Toth
|03:05:41.291
|Winstead, CT
|Kawasaki
|5
|Jason T Tino
|03:06:33.891
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|GasGas
|6
|Brody Johnson
|03:09:23.948
|Landrum, SC
|Honda
|7
|Nicholas Defeo
|03:12:14.432
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|Kawasaki
|8
|Dakoda Devore
|03:19:05.770
|Uhrichsville, OH
|Husqvarna
|9
|Michael Delosa
|03:28:23.854
|Gillett, PA
|Yamaha
|10
|Zachary N Davidson
|03:28:27.789
|Iron Station, NC
|Husqvarna
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|James Jenkins
|03:21:47.467
|House Springs, MO
|Yamaha
|2
|Huck Jenkins
|03:26:25.949
|House Springs, MO
|Yamaha
|3
|Raley L Messer
|03:28:46.238
|Beaver Dam, KY
|Beta
|4
|Jayson T Crawford
|03:32:20.619
|Rock Falls, IL
|Yamaha
|5
|Tyler Scheels
|03:02:42.999
|Monterey, TN
|KTM
|6
|Isaiah Brown
|03:03:01.658
|Belpre, OH
|Yamaha
|7
|James D Simpson
|02:59:13.332
|Wilmington, NC
|Yamaha
|DNF
|Luke Brown
|00:00:00.000
|Wellington
|Yamaha
GNCC
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Korie Steede
|01:59:00.219
|Beloit, OH
|Husqvarna
|2
|Rachael Archer
|01:59:07.370
|New Zealand
|Kawasaki
|3
|Danielle Mcdonald
|02:02:30.273
|Parkes
|Yamaha
|4
|Shelby A Turner
|02:02:31.770
|Barons, AB
|GasGas
|5
|Carly Lee
|02:12:35.579
|Millville, NJ
|KTM
|6
|Addison Harris
|02:12:54.790
|Smithfield, RI
|KTM
|7
|Ellie Winland
|02:14:31.850
|Zanesville, OH
|Yamaha
|8
|Ashlee M Gage
|02:17:15.018
|Shoshone, ID
|Kawasaki
|9
|Addison J Elliott
|02:19:30.339
|Lascassas, TN
|Kawasaki
|10
|Tayla Jones
|01:29:15.690
|Yass, Australia
|Honda
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|83
|2
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|77
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|68
|4
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|57
|5
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|56
|6
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|55
|7
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|54
|8
|Liam Draper
|Auckland, New Zealand
|52
|9
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|45
|10
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|40
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|108
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|92
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|83
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|73
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|71
|6
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|62
|7
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|49
|8
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|47
|9
|Hunter D Bush
|Sciota, PA
|44
|10
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|43
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|108
|2
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|72
|3
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|71
|4
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|5
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|59
|6
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|58
|7
|Tyler Scheels
|Monterey, TN
|56
|8
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|48
|9
|Easton Uplinger
|Reynoldsville, PA
|42
|10
|Huck Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|37
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|103
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|97
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|76
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|73
|5
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|58
|6
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|52
|7
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|52
|8
|Ellie Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|50
|9
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|42
|10
|Addison Harris
|Smithfield, RI
|41
Other Championship Standings
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Through Round 3 (of 20)
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Liam Everts
|135
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|132
|2
|Kay de Wolf
|130
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|124
|6
|Thibault Benistant
|111
|7
|Sacha Coenen
|101
|5
|Cas Valk
|91
|8
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|74
|9
|Camden McLellan
|72
|10
|Valerio Lata
|65
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Projected Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|167
|2
|Romain Febvre
|138
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|121
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|107
|5
|Lucas Coenen
|107
|7
|Pauls Jonass
|86
|6
|Mattia Guadagnini
|84
|8
|Kevin Horgmo
|81
|9
|Ruben Fernandez
|77
|10
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|63
2025 US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 4
2025 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Vince Friese (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles