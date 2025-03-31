Aaron Plessinger got a monster jump when the gate dropped in the 450SX main, but ended up drifting way wide and giving up multiple spots. What did he do wrong in this situation? Was it simply a matter of holding it on too long?

AP has been nailing the starts. He just pushed a little deep there and when he tried to lean in and turn, the bike stood up on him and pushed wide. That opened the door for Webb to sneak inside, which was his plan, and brake early and control the inside. There’s no signal that says when to let off when barreling toward the first corner. It’s a judgment call for when you will get the holeshot but also can brake to make the turn. AP missed it by about five feet.

Note: Plessinger said in the post-race press conference he stalled his bike, which caused him to go wide.

Jo Shimoda ran it in hard on Haiden Deegan a couple times in the 250SX main event. Shimoda typically doesn’t make moves like that. Did something happen between the two of them in Seattle to rile Shimoda up?

I’m not aware of any Deegan/Shimoda beef but I would guess that many of the 250 riders don’t care for the antics. Deegs doesn’t pull any punches on or off the track so it’s not shocking to see some riders fire back. I didn’t see anything out of line from Shimoda, but the aggression was certainly notable. I think it’s all a fair play, though, as Deegs would certainly do the same if needed.