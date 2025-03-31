Results Archive
Roczen, Bloss and Ferrandis Impress

Roczen, Bloss and Ferrandis Impress

March 31, 2025, 3:30pm

Some quick hits from Seattle: Ken Roczen keeps going fast on his Progressive Ecstar Suzuki despite a separated shoulder, Dylan Ferrandis got some factory parts from Honda (including a transmission) and is feeling better on his Phoenix Honda, and Benny Bloss and Liqui Moly Beta continue with solid performances.

Here's what they had to say after the race.

Ken Roczen: 4th Place

“Seattle was great. For whatever reason when the main event comes around I hone in and become really focused. With the injury, I don’t want to aggravate it during practice, so I have a hard time being honed in, but when race time comes it’s different. With a track like this, you need to be extremely in tune. Honestly, it was just one lap where I lost a bit. I made a bunch of mistakes when several riders were right behind me, and they went by. I am still holding my head high, but it’s hard. My shoulder needs a lot of rest. My ligaments are almost torn in the AC joint, so if I fall, I will likely make it worse. So right now I am picking my battles; I wanted to make through this weekend. I am going to keep doing what I’m doing, and hopefully we can get back to 100% before the season is over.” -Suzuki Press Release

Roczen had to be hurting after the race, but he hopped on a plane and hung out at MotoGP in Austin, Texas on Sunday.
Roczen had to be hurting after the race, but he hopped on a plane and hung out at MotoGP in Austin, Texas on Sunday. Align Media

Dylan Ferrandis: 5th Place (season best)

“Yeah that’s my first top-five in awhile, so yeah, very good. A couple changes. We improved the bike with the suspension today, and HRC provided me with some parts, the gearbox, since Birmingham, so a little bit of everything. Also my shoulder, I’ve been struggling with that and it’s getting better the last couple of weeks. Just a little bit of everything combined where I was not 100 percent and could not ride like normal. Today the 450 class is so gnarly that if you’re not 100 percent you cannot race at the front. I think a little bit of all of that, then good start and good bike and yeah you’re great. Today was one of the gnarliest tracks I’ve ever ridden. They freshened the track for the main event and it was almost like brand new. And already after five laps you had to adjust and find different rhythms. In the end I  think the guy that can jump the rhythm like normal every lap is the guy that is going to win. I was able to do it for three quarters of the race, I was able to jump everything, but after that, yeah, you’re playing a little bit with your life!”

Was the biggest improvement Dylan or the bike?
"The bike was something today. We changed something on the fork on the soft tracks, I’ve been struggling. So this was a step in the right direction. Also I was not healthy at 100 percent for awhile and this week, finally, I have no pain and problems and do all of my stuff for fitness. Everything combined to make it better today.” -Interview by Steve Matthes

Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Main Event

March 29, 2025
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:06.103 46.954 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:06.897 0.794 47.138 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 21:22.064 15.167 47.202 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:30.826 8.763 47.185 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 21:33.714 2.888 47.784 Avignon, France France Honda CRF450R Works Edition
6 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:34.296 0.583 47.198 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
7 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 21:44.763 10.468 48.557 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
8 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 21:51.164 6.401 47.798 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
9 Benny Bloss Benny Bloss 21:09.530 1 Lap 48.834 Oak Grove, MO United States Beta 450 RX
10 Justin Hill Justin Hill 21:17.443 7.913 48.918 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
Full Results

Benny Bloss: 9th (season best) 

“I think survival was the biggest key. The track was insane. Crazy. Nasty. Somehow I went into the first corner I think dead last and somehow I came out of the first corner I think top ten. Worked my way  through there. So I started fairly decent. I don’t know, dudes were kinda crashing and at one point I was P7 for a bit. I kinda stayed there for a bit, then Malcolm [Stewart] got around me. I stayed with him for a bit. Then [Justin] Barcia was behind me and he was wide open, clutch in for like two or three laps. I could feel that he was going to just absolutely smoke me in a corner and he almost did a few times. He tried a couple of times. I don’t remember where he passed me, but he passed me, and then we yo-yoed for a little bit. Justin Hill was behind me and I managed to hold him off so I’m happy with it.

“All day I did pretty much the same rhythm through the big rhythm. I think the main was the best I did it, I think I missed it once or twice. On-off-two-three-table-over-single. Just an easy smooth line that I know I can hit.

"[On teammate Mitchell Oldenburg] He was right in front of me in the rhythm after the triple, and then it was an explosion of Tuff Blocks. He almost saved it, but he ended up going down so bummer for him. But I think he finished 11th, so overall a good weekend for both Betas.” -Interview by Steve Matthes

Liqui Moly Beta teammates Benny Bloss and Mitch Oldenburg have been solid lately.
Liqui Moly Beta teammates Benny Bloss and Mitch Oldenburg have been solid lately. Align Media
