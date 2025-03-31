Results Archive
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Ben Kelley
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Grant Davis
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Chase Sexton
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Garrett Marchbanks
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Fri Apr 11
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 12
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Trentino
Sun Apr 13
News
Full Schedule

Jeffrey Herlings to Make 2025 MXGP Debut This Weekend in Italy

March 31, 2025, 10:20am
Jeffrey Herlings to Make 2025 MXGP Debut This Weekend in Italy

The following press release is from KTM Europe:

Herlings set for first 2025 MXGP appearance with round four in Sardinia on the agenda

Red Bull KTM Factory Racing is anticipating a two-rider premier class line-up for the Grand Prix of Sardinia at the Riola Sardo circuit this week with MXGP icon Jeffrey Herlings edging closer to race fitness.

The most successful Grand Prix winner of all-time has been recovering from a right knee reconstruction performed in October 2024 and climbed back on his works KTM 450 SX-F three weeks ago. Herlings has been logging laps and motos as well as making modifications to his 2025 set-up to turn his attention to the international stage.

The 30-year-old five-times world champion has missed Grands Prix in Argentina, Spain and France but will now rejoin the series for his fifteenth world championship year and eighth in the premier class. He’ll link-up with teammate Lucas Coenen in the MXGP gate at the deep and rough sandy track where he has scored two wins and one podium finish in the last four seasons.

  • MXGP

    MXGP of Sardegna (Italy)

     WMX and EMX125
    Sunday, April 6
    • MX2 Time Practice 
      Live
      April 5 - 7:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Time Practice 
      Live
      April 5 - 8:10 AM
      MXGP TV
    • WMX Race 1 
      Live
      April 5 - 8:50 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 5 - 10:25 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Qualifying Race 
      Live
      April 5 - 11:15 AM
      MXGP TV
    • WMX Race 2 
      Live
      April 6 - 3:35 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 1 
      Live
      April 6 - 7:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 1 
      Live
      April 6 - 8:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MX2 Race 2 
      Live
      April 6 - 10:00 AM
      MXGP TV
    • MXGP Race 2 
      Live
      April 6 - 11:00 AM
      MXGP TV
MXGP of Sardegna MXGP TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now