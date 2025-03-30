Results Archive
Seattle Supercross Delivers More Wild Racing

March 30, 2025, 1:20am

The following press release is from Feld Motor Sports:

Seattle, Wash., (March 29, 2025) Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cooper Webb delivered another gritty performance to nab his fourth win of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Webb grabbed the lead with less than a minute remaining on the race clock.

A packed house at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington witnessed unforgettable racing action during Round 11 of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship.

Battling down the final corner, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Chase Sexton finished right behind Webb to take the second-place spot. After a charge from back in the pack, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Aaron Plessinger racked up his third podium of the year with a third-place finish at Lumen Field. Seattle marked the return of the Western Divisional 250SX Class and Round 7 of that division; 17-year-old rookie Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Cole Davies put in a nearly perfect ride to grab the first win of his career.

First place | 450SX Class

“I really wanted that one. Me and Kenny [Roczen] were going back and forth. Then Chase got both of us and yeah, it was time to go! I had to get there with Kenny, I got around him, and then it was game on. It was so gnarly. I wish people could get a POV of the track and the ruts and the lappers. That was one of the gnarliest tracks that I’ve ever ridden and that was an absolute slugfest, two of the best guys right now going for it. You had to ride that fine line. He had that rhythm [line] that was a lot faster but I just kept charging and couldn’t let him get two in a row, that’s for sure. I want to give it up to the good Lord. These fans were awesome all night, we could hear them over our bikes… Like I said, this is strictly business.” – Cooper Webb 

The racing in the 450SX main event was as good as we've seen all season.
The racing in the 450SX main event was as good as we've seen all season. Align Media

Second place | 450SX Class

“It was really tough. I rode my heart out, rode as good as I could. To be honest I feel like being in second was a little bit better position at the end. But yeah, Coop got me. I was like, ‘Aaargh! I’m going to try to get him back.’ I wasn’t able to do it. Overall the track was really gnarly, it was like a trail race out there. You just had to hit your marks, [do] nothing crazy, had to be smooth, and I think I did a pretty good job of that, but obviously came up a little short. It’s not over. We’ve got six rounds to go. I’m in a good spot, just going to keep clicking off good races and see where we end up.” – Chase Sexton (#4)

Chase Sexton was great in Seattle, but still gave up three points to Cooper Webb.
Chase Sexton was great in Seattle, but still gave up three points to Cooper Webb. Align Media

Third place | 450SX Class

“I got probably my best jump [off the starting gate] all day, and coming into the first corner I guess I hit the brakes too quick, didn’t pull in the clutch, whatever, but I stalled the bike and for about 50 or 75 feet my bike was shut down. I was trying to bump start it, bump start it, then I smacked into Malcolm [Stewart]. I feel so bad because I probably ruined his race and he could’ve been up here with us. But it happens. I had to ride hard. It was not an easy track. It was crazy. The ruts here, they're not like any other ruts that form anywhere else. These get gnarly, these get like a sponge. It spits you up and it’s really wild. But that was a great ride. [Justin Cooper] went down and I got around him, but it was hard fought.” – Aaron Plessinger.

The Cowboy was back on the podium in Seattle.
The Cowboy was back on the podium in Seattle. Align Media
Supercross

Seattle - 450SX Main Event

March 29, 2025
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:06.103 46.954 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:06.897 0.794 47.138 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 21:22.064 15.167 47.202 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:30.826 8.763 47.185 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 21:33.714 2.888 47.784 Avignon, France France Honda CRF450R Works Edition
Full Results
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 236
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 225
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 202
4Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 177
5Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 176
Full Standings
Webb extended his lead to 11 points over Sexton.
Webb extended his lead to 11 points over Sexton. Align Media

The 250SX Class delivered non-stop action. After some early back-and-forth exchanges for the lead, Cole Davies pulled clear and kept the drama behind him all the way to the checkered flag. The race delivered several intense battles that stretched for laps, including Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki's Garrett Marchbanks’ fight to claim second place. Points leader Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing's Haiden Deegan recovered from an early crash to reach third place after thrilling battles with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing's Julien Beaumer, who earned fourth, and Team Honda HRC Progressive's Jo Shimoda who, crossed the checkered flag in fifth.

First place | 250SX Class

“It’s been a long journey. It’s a lot of work to get here. I can’t thank the people enough who helped me get here… I feel like this one’s been long overdue. I’m stoked to get this one done, and I needed that.” – Cole Davies, the second-ever New Zealander to win a Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX Main Event.

Cole Davies was on fire in Seattle!
Cole Davies was on fire in Seattle! Align Media

Second place | 250SX Class

“[This podium finish] was definitely needed. It’s been a long time. These last couple months have been so rough, and you know you get pretty down in a hole. But tonight I was finally feeling good, I finally feel like I’m pretty close to 100% from my San Diego crash. It just feels great. I wish I would’ve gotten the win, but a second will do. I can’t thank the team enough for giving me another chance.” – Garrett Marchbanks, referring to his second stint on the Pro Circuit race team.

Garrett Marchbanks battled back and forth with Julien Beaumer before taking second on the night.
Garrett Marchbanks battled back and forth with Julien Beaumer before taking second on the night. Align Media

Third place | 250SX Class

“On the first lap I tucked the front and I just – I made a wrong swing on bike set up. And that’s just how it goes. It’s racing and I’ll take the blame on that one. I crashed on the first lap and put myself in a bad position. I fought my way back up and made my way up to third. [regarding the post-race exchange], I just told him, ‘Don’t do that, Dude. It ain’t cool,’ and he obviously lit back but we’ll see what happens from here on out.” – Haiden Deegan, when asked about a heated conversation he and Beaumer had after the race; it was regarding a social media post about Deegan’s recent driving arrest.

Haiden Deegan battled back to third after going down early in the 250SX main.
Haiden Deegan battled back to third after going down early in the 250SX main. Align Media

Fourth place | 250SX Class

“My race was all right. I got caught in lappers a little bit and made some mistakes, and that’s on me. To that situation [after the race], no worries...He’s got one coming for him in Philly.” – Julien Beaumer, when asked to give his comment on the post-race exchange.

Supercross

Seattle - 250SX West Main Event

March 29, 2025
Lumen Field
Seattle, WA United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 16:07.596 47.145 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Garrett Marchbanks Garrett Marchbanks 16:15.150 7.554 47.237 Coalville, UT United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:16.455 1.305 47.492 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Julien Beaumer Julien Beaumer 16:19.677 3.223 47.579 Lake Havasu City, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
5 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		16:45.448 25.771 48.008 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
Full Results
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 149
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 135
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 129
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 119
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 99
Full Standings
Davies broke through in Seattle for his first win as a pro.
Davies broke through in Seattle for his first win as a pro. Align Media

