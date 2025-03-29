Live Written Updates and Results From the Seattle Supercross

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X (formerly “Twitter”): @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

As is usually the case in Seattle, the weather is trying to play a role in tonight’s action. There’s been plenty of rain during the week leading up to today, although the track was covered with plastic. The track is uncovered now though, and the weather report is calling for a roughly 50 percent chance of light rain late this morning. Fortunately it’s supposed to remain pretty clear after that, but you never know in the Pacific Northwest! Whether or not we get more rain, dirt here in Seattle is always pretty soft, so we can expect a gnarly track tonight no matter what happens.

In 250SX the west division is back in action. Haiden Deegan holds a 12-point lead over Julien Beaumer, who hasn’t been the same since dislocating his shoulder in Arlington. Speaking of injuries, Jordon Smith, who hasn’t raced since puncturing a lung, lacerating his spleen, and breaking for ribs in Arlington, will return to racing tonight. He’s 44 points out of the lead, so this isn’t an attempt to get back in the hunt for a championship, but either way, it’s good to have one of the season’s race winners back on the gate. For a full look at who’s in and who’s out in Seattle, check out our Injury Report.