Live Written Updates and Results From the Seattle Supercross

Live Written Updates and Results From the Seattle Supercross

March 29, 2025, 2:35pm

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X (formerly “Twitter”): @Racerxonline.

Morning Report

As is usually the case in Seattle, the weather is trying to play a role in tonight’s action. There’s been plenty of rain during the week leading up to today, although the track was covered with plastic. The track is uncovered now though, and the weather report is calling for a roughly 50 percent chance of light rain late this morning. Fortunately it’s supposed to remain pretty clear after that, but you never know in the Pacific Northwest! Whether or not we get more rain, dirt here in Seattle is always pretty soft, so we can expect a gnarly track tonight no matter what happens. 

In 250SX the west division is back in action. Haiden Deegan holds a 12-point lead over Julien Beaumer, who hasn’t been the same since dislocating his shoulder in Arlington. Speaking of injuries, Jordon Smith, who hasn’t raced since puncturing a lung, lacerating his spleen, and breaking for ribs in Arlington, will return to racing tonight. He’s 44 points out of the lead, so this isn’t an attempt to get back in the hunt for a championship, but either way, it’s good to have one of the season’s race winners back on the gate. For a full look at who’s in and who’s out in Seattle, check out our Injury Report.

Jordon Smith is back!
Jordon Smith is back! Align Media

In 450 action Chase Sexton is coming off a spectacular performance in Birmingham, where he won, cutting Cooper Webb’s 15-point lead down to eight points after Webb took fourth. Both Sexton and Webb need to have strong rides tonight, as this round has the potential to make a huge impact on the championship as we enter the back stretch of the season.

The SMX track crew did a great job in dealing with the challenges of the Seattle weather.
The SMX track crew did a great job in dealing with the challenges of the Seattle weather. Align Media

Considering the amount of rain that came down during the week, the dirt is actually in pretty good shape. The jumps were covered, and they brought in more dirt after the majority of the rain stopped to help with the low spots on the track. Yes, it’s soft, and yes, it’s pretty muddy in places. There’s even standing water in a few spots, but that will all work in once the bikes hit the track for qualifying, which has been cut to two sessions (the untimed session isn’t taking place today). The track has also been modified from it’s original design quite a bit to help with moisture. Originally there supposed to be an over-under and a sand section, but those features aren’t present. Don’t worry though, the whoops are still here!

Qualifying is set to being shortly, so check back soon for a report on who’s fast in Seattle.

This is what the track was originally supposed to look like in Seattle.
This is what the track was originally supposed to look like in Seattle.
This what the track currently looks like in Seattle.
This what the track currently looks like in Seattle. Hansel
