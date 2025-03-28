On Saturday, riders will race the 11th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round 11 of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle SX will be the seventh round of the 250SX West Division Championship.
The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific. The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Seattle also starting at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific).
The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action this weekend for the fourth round at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC in South Carolina. The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasting live and for free on RacerTV.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
SeattleSaturday, March 29
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
- GNCC
Camp Coker BulletSaturday, March 29
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Note: All Times Local to Seattle, Washington.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Friday, March 28, 2025
- 9:00am Gates Open
- 1:00pm – 6:00pm Pre-Registration Check-In @ Rider Registration
- 2:00pm – 6:00pm ATV & Bike Registration - ALL Classes
- 12:00am Gates Close
Saturday, March 29, 2025
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth ATV & Micro Registration
- 8:00am 50cc Micro ATV Racing (30 min event)
- 8:45am 50cc Micro Bike Racing (30 min event)
- 9:30am – 10:30am Youth ATV Race (1 hr event)
- 9:35am Amateur ATV Registration
- 10:05am Pro ATV Registration
- 11:00am Amateur ATV Racing (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm – 4:00pm Pro ATV Race (2 hr event)
- 2:00pm Bike Registration - all classes
- 5:00pm ePeeWee (STACYC) Racing: by the pond near the starting line
- 6:00pm – 7:00pm Brown's RV Fishing Tournament: the pond near the starting line
- 7:00pm – 7:45pm MXers for Jesus/Team Faith Non-Denominational Chapel Service
- 8:00pm Supercross Watch Party: by the pond near the starting line
- 12:00am Gates Close
Sunday, March 30, 2025
- 6:00am Gates Open
- 7:00am – 7:45am Youth Bike Registration
- 8:00am – 9:30am Youth Bike Race (90 min event)
- 8:05am – 9:30am Amateur Bike Registration
- 10:00am – 12:00pm Amateur Bike Race (2 hr event)
- 10:05am – 12:45pm Pro Bike Registration
- 1:00pm – 4:00pm Pro Bike Race (3 hr event)
2025 Souvenir Programs
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
View the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
Related: SMX League Rolls Out Live Timing and Scoring App
Related: PulpMX Fantasy AMA Supercross Sign Ups Now Open
Seattle Supercross
Seattle Supercross Race Center
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|19
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|Triumph TF 250-X
|23
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|26
|
Ty Masterpool
|Paradise, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|30
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|35
|Marshal Weltin
|Ubly, MI
|Yamaha YZ250F
Seattle - 450SX Provisional Entry ListMarch 29, 2025
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ250
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
General
Follow
Grand National Cross Country Series
Twitter — @gnccracing
Instagram — @gncc_racing
Facebook — @gnccracing
YouTube — RacerTV
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Lumen Field
Address: 800 Occidental Ave S Seattle WA 98134
Practice & Qualifying — 2:30 p.m. EDT/11:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 8 p.m. EDT/5 p.m. PDT
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Moree's Sportsman's Preserve
Address: 1217 Moree Road Society Hill SC 29593
Directions to Camp Coker Bullet GNCC
Pro Quads—Saturday at 2 p.m. EDT/11 a.m. PDT
Pro Bikes—Sunday at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Seattle Supercross.
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
Animated Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Video courtesy of SupercrossLIVE
Track Map
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
2025 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|129
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|117
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|104
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|102
|5
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|99
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|89
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|86
|4
|
Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|78
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|211
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|203
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|184
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|162
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|160
Progressive Grand National Cross Country Racing
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|56
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|53
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|52
|4
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|43
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|43
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|78
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|67
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|62
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|59
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|53
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|78
|2
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|57
|4
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|50
|5
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|48
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|78
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|67
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|66
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|62
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|42