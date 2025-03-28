On Saturday, riders will race the 11th round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross (also round 11 of the 31-round 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship) in Seattle, Washington. The Seattle SX will be the seventh round of the 250SX West Division Championship.

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 2:30 p.m. Eastern/11:30 a.m. Pacific. The night show (heats, LCQs, and main events) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Seattle also starting at 8 p.m. Eastern/5 p.m. Pacific).

The Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) Racing season will be back in action this weekend for the fourth round at the Camp Coker Bullet GNCC in South Carolina. The Camp Coker Bullet GNCC will have both Saturday’s pro ATVs (2 p.m. EST/11 a.m. PST) and Sunday’s pro bikes (1 p.m. EST/10 a.m. PST) broadcasting live and for free on RacerTV.

