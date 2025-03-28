Results Archive
Revised Seattle Supercross Schedule in Place - Track Walk at 11 a.m. Local Time, No Free Practice

March 28, 2025, 9:45pm
With rain this week in Seattle, Washington, there have been some changes to the Seattle SX round of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. First, the track was built slightly different than initially expected for the 11th round of the 17-round championship. With wet conditions expected, the SMX Track Crew built the track different than originally planned in case the track got pounded with rain and slowed down the riders' pace. Also, due to the SMX Track Crew trying to keep the track in best possible condition for Saturday’s race day, both the early morning and afternoon riding sessions on Friday were cancelled. The track was built and immediately covered with tarps upon completion.

Then, Friday night, it was announced the race day schedule had been adjusted to a new, revised schedule. Rain expected in the morning has pushed track walk back to 11 a.m. local time (Pacific) and the free practice sessions—that do not count for overall qualifying—have been cancelled. Bikes are set to be on track for the first time at 12:30 p.m. local time, starting with the 250SX group C first qualifying session.

Check out the TV broadcast and full race day schedule below.

  • Supercross

    Seattle

     Saturday, March 29
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 29 - 2:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 29 - 2:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 29 - 8:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 29 - 8:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show (Sunday Encore)
      March 30 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Seattle Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Revised Seattle SX race day schedule.
Revised Seattle SX race day schedule. SupercrossLIVE
