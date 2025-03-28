Results Archive
Max Anstie Says His Broken Fibula Will Not Require Surgery

March 28, 2025, 7:25pm

Max Anstie took to Instagram to provide an update on his leg injury. Anstie suffered a broken left fibula in a qualifying crash at the Birmingham Supercross last weekend, as his hopes for the 250SX East Division Championship came to a halt at Protective Stadium in Alabama for a second consecutive season. In 2024, the Birmingham SX round brought then-Honda rider and points leader Anstie a mechanical DNF. This year, it brought a crash and leg injury.

Anstie came up short on a quad in the middle of a rhythm section and then was ejected off his bike going over the following jump, coming down hard on both feet during the second qualifying session. Immediately, he began favoring his left ankle/lower leg while being tended to by the Alpinestars medical crew. Later that afternoon, Race Day Live's Steven “Lurch” Scott reported was reported Anstie had suffered a broken fibula, ending his supercross season.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider took to Instagram this afternoon to provide an update, stating he will not need surgery. The AMA Pro Motocross Championship begins May 24 in California, just 57 days from today.

Check out his post below, and although his full video cuts off, for the full video check the X embed, too.

