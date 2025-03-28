A six-time main event winner this far in his 250cc career, Thrasher is confident in his speed and determination and is determined to charge toward additional race victories.

“Yeah, exactly. Knowing you can win is obviously a good thing to have back there when you need to lean on it. You know, like, ‘I’ve been here before and I’ve done this before.’ That’s definitely good for the mental stuff.”

Thrasher has come up against stiff competition in 2025 in the form of driven and talented pilots like Tom Vialle, RJ Hampshire, and Seth Hammaker, and is encouraged by the results he has posted throughout the championship march.

“Yeah, no doubt the competition is tough,” said Thrasher. “I mean there are a lot of race winners. I think coming into this year in the East Division, there are the most race winners ever. So yeah, it's super stacked. I think it’s going to be a fight every weekend, so there are a lot of fast guys and it’s not going to get any easier, but I think I will be good.

“It's definitely not over yet,” continued Thrasher on the championship struggle. “There is still a lot of racing to be done and anything can happen. Just look at my teammate, Max Anstie, this weekend. He ended up going down and it happened that fast. I’ve been on the other side of it, so I know just to stay the course. Yeah, if we can click off some wins here, I think we’ll be right back in it. I think the rest of these East Region races will suit me well. I’m excited to get up there. I think the dirt is going to suit me quite good. The tracks get a little bit ruttier. I’m just excited to go to Boston and Foxborough. I’ve never been there before. Yeah, that’s our next race and I’m full focus for that. I’m also looking forward to Salt Lake. I’ve won Salt Lake before, so that obviously gives me a bunch of confidence going into that round. I think that if we can get there with a chance, we’ll be in a good spot. I have a lot of confidence there. And yeah, I’ve never been to Philadelphia and never been to Pittsburgh, so a couple new stadiums we're going to to for the first time, so I think it’s going to be cool.”