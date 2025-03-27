Mark Fineis and Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha Mutually Part Ways, Effective Immediately

Each week, teams sent out pre- and post-race press releases, noting information on riders and the team in general. This week, the Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX Yamaha team’s press release had an update on Mark Fineis. Ahead of the Seattle Supercross, the Yamaha-backed team announced they have mutually parted ways with the supercross rookie.

In his sole main event start of the season—the Detroit SX—Fineis finished 18th. Now, today’s ClubMX release notes the team has parted ways with the Indiana native.

"The Muc-Off/FXR/ClubMX team has announced the departure of Mark Fineis from the program, effective immediately. Mark and the team have mutually agreed to part ways, and we wish him well in all of his future endeavors.”

After racing a GasGas MC 250F in 2023 as an amateur, Fineis joined the ClubMX racing team prior to Supercross Futures in 2024. Fineis raced the 2024 AMA Pro Motocross Championship with the team, leading some laps at the High Point National and scoring a season-best tenth overall at the RedBud National en route to finishing 21st in the 250 Class championship. Fineis signed a deal for the entire 2025 SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) season back in early December.

Ahead of the Indianapolis Supercross 250SX East/West Showdown, the team noted the following on Fineis:

"Mark will not be lining up in Indianapolis. His last two races have not been remotely representative of what his capabilities are, and he has personally made the decision to return home and try to sort through whatever is holding him back on race day. We have seen glimpses of his skill and know there is more in the tank simply because we see it on his training days. We will continue to provide updates on the situation as we learn more.”

With Jett Reynolds out after a broken leg suffered in a recent practice crash, Coty Schock will be the team’s sole rider this weekend at the Seattle SX. Maximus Vohland is the team’s only active 250SX East Division rider at the moment, as both Devin Simonson and his fill-in rider Reid Taylor are sidelined with injuries. The team release noted the following on Simonson:

“Devin has spent a full week riding the turn track and getting his wrist back in shape. It is just a matter of time until we announce his return to racing but would like to hold off until more progress is made. Devin brings a great attitude to the facility and having him back is a ray of sunshine.”

And one final note in the PR was on Racer X columnist Phil Nicoletti. Nicoletti, who retired from professional racing after the 2024 SMX Finale, has signed with the WLTN/Kawasaki Race Team to race the Triple Crown Canadian Motocross Championship. The release said the following on Nicoletti: