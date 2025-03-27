How Will The Weather Affect the Track in Seattle?

After weeks of racing east of the Mississippi, we head west, and I do mean west. Seattle is round 11 and about as far as riders can get from their practice tracks in Florida. The long flight is a strain on weary bodies and in many seasons, they would go to California after the previous round to cut down on multiple cross-country flights. With Birmingham on the front end and Foxboro on the back end, though, there’s no ideal route other than to buckle up and take the long ride northwest. This round also signifies the first singular 250SX West Division round since Arlington and the feel to the series has shifted, hasn’t it? Haiden Deegan has grabbed momentum (even amongst off-the-track chaos) and will look to continue that points lead extension. Let’s see what initial layout the SMX track crew has in mind, shall we? (Note: this is version two as the updated track map changed in several ways and is markedly shorter than the original.)
The first few corners of the layout are identical to Birmingham. The start straight bends into a long 180 left and into 6-7 jumps depending on how they build the first one. With rain in the forecast, all these rhythm sections need to be toned down as far as expectations. If riders can put triples together in any form, that will be considered a win. Having this plan in mind beforehand is key; riders need to know what they alternatives are when the conditions break down. On this first rhythm, if riders can triple from small to small, that’s the optimal route but I expect the bottoms of the jumps to be treacherous at best. Modern mud races are usually trademarked by harder jumps (covered by tarps) and nasty transitions where the water settled.
A 180 right brings riders down the home team sideline and a long rhythm section. The likely path is to step over the tabletop and then go 3-3-tabletop over single. If conditions go sideways (likely), watch for riders to simply put doubles together here at speed and try to manage the ruts.
A 90 right brings riders along the width of the stadium and with six jumps starting with a flat 90, watch for the ideal line to be 2-3-1. Riders can stay inside in the 90 and low by tripling from the 3-foot jump with that rhythm. Shorten the track, stay as low as possible. Those are recurring rules that are never deviated from if possible.
A rain shortened version of the course now brings riders back down the start straight (backwards) after a long, fast 180 right.
The finish line jump is up next and simply executing this might be tough if conditions deteriorate as expected. A 3-5-3-foot triple will likely be a 1-2 or 2-1 if ruts get nasty but executing these seemingly small sections can mean big gains in lap times.
A 180 now brings riders immediately into the whoops and this is a win for Cooper Webb as far as design goes. Coming out of a slow, wet corner will preclude momentum on entry and set him up nicely for his preferred rhythmic approach.
A standard supercross triple (if doable) is right at the base of the whoop pad which will keep riders honest on their whoop exit. For the 250’s, they will want to ensure a smooth exit and acceleration on the downside of the last whoop to make a soggy, rutted triple.
A 90 right fires riders alongside the mechanics’ area and into another 90 right. A step-up-and-over section leads to another standard supercross triple. This is another spot where riders will need to be precise and accelerate down the backside to make the next triple. Normally, the power to make a triple is an afterthought but the conditions will rob power and the soft ruts on takeoff will require more momentum into and through the face of the jump. With soft conditions, you’re either accelerating or decelerating, there’s no real ability to coast.
An immediate 180 left is up on the landing of the triple which is also the first corner for lap two.
Who’s Hot
Chase Sexton is back! After a horrific few weeks (relatively), Chase bounced back with a 1-1-2 evening, cutting the points lead to eight. It was a big step in every way—points, sentiment, confidence.
Malcolm Stewart had a huge crash that could have ended his weekend but instead, he fought through the pain and brought home a second overall.
Aaron Plessinger has been a podium threat ever since he turned the proverbial corner in Daytona. I am not sure what has changed but it’s clear that the struggles of January are in the rear view.
Shane McElrath deserves a shout here as eighth overall is super solid. It was a quiet eighth as the excitement was and typically is at the sharp end but no one gifts anyone a top ten in this class.
Nate Thrasher has been fighting a broken finger for most of this series and wow, does it look worse for wear. He’s finally able to ride some during the week, though, and that showed up in a serious way Saturday. Do not count him out down the stretch.
RJ Hampshire had a mixed Saturday. He gained points on the overall championship lead, but it felt like he left an opportunity on the table by not securing the Birmingham win, too.
Tom Vialle is steady Eddie so far and has stretched his lead to 10 points with the exit of Max Anstie.
Seth Hammaker’s tip over in race one likely cost him the overall win but the riding is simply stellar. His 9-1-1 scores may spell emergency, but his form is much more soothing than normal.
Who’s Not
The aforementioned Max Anstie suffered a broken fibula in a qualifying crash. It wasn’t the worst crash but the torque of landing awkwardly from height and at speed does less than ideal things to the human body.
Jason Anderson has had a rough go as of late. He was on the losing end of several run-ins on Saturday and it’s tough for me to believe there won’t be reciprocation coming.
Ken Roczen suffered an AC separation during the break that we somehow only learned about on Saturday afternoon. That surely took a toll on how he was able to attack the Birmingham event.
Bold Predictions
Jason Anderson rides out during opening ceremonies wearing nothing but war paint.
Haiden Deegan does donuts on the start straight during opening ceremonies. No word if there is a coming collab with Jettson Donuts.
Jordon Smith is given a green light to race Seattle, but his doctor asks him to “be careful and not take any chances for a while.” Everyone laughs.
My Picks
250
Deegs
Marchbanks
Davies
450
Sexton
AP7
Webb