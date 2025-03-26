Steve Matthes’ Observations From Birmingham

Malcolm Stewart had the kind of day that makes you wonder why you got out of bed in the morning. First the fake start got him when Justin Hill got out of control and his bike took Malcolm down hard and then he crashed again later. The dude was in serious pain and as bad as the day was, the night was just as good! Yes, weird like that, right? Stewart rode awesome. He started seventh in the first main and got to third, in the second main he was fourth and got to second, and in the third main he was fifth and rode up to third. A 3-2-3 night for second overall was really good. Malcolm’s been so solid since his win in Tampa. He’s broken out of that group where he was fifth-tenth and has become a podium guy. I also think that he was probably 50/50 to re-sign with Rockstar Husqvarna to start the year and now I do think he’ll be back for 2026 on the same team and bike. Cool story here for sure!

Third overall was Plessinger, who told us his podium at Daytona wasn’t just a Daytona thing and he would be better going forward. He has been, too. Last race he crashed and still got into the top five (pressuring Barcia for fourth at the end) and this week he got great starts, led laps, and got on the box. The Cowboy is back?

Let’s look at 250SX winner Nate Thrasher’s career stats so far:

Years Pro: Six

250SX races completed: 39

250SX wins: 6

Consecutive years winning one 250SX race: 5

Average position in points in 250SX: 5.6

250MX races completed: 19

250MX wins 0

Thrasher’s career best AMA Pro Motocross overall is fifth, and he has nine career top ten OA’s.

So Thrasher’s ridden for Monster Energy Star Yamaha for 5.5 years and has raced double the number of supercross races than motocross races (which, when you think about how there were 12 nationals and usually 8-10 250SX divisional races, is hard to do) and seems to pull off a win a year, except for his rookie season when he won two 250SX mains in Atlanta (both after qualifying out of the LCQ!). There’s not a lot there that would make him a guy you would want to pay a lot of money for because he doesn’t make most of the races and he doesn’t get you a ton of podiums. Except there is that not-so-little fact that, he pulls off ONE win a year. Just a bizarre Racer X vault for sure.