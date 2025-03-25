Results Archive
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Full Results
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Jordon Smith
  2. Julien Beaumer
  3. Ty Masterpool
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Full Schedule

Live PulpMX/Racer X Show Friday Night Before Seattle SX — Get Tickets Now!

March 25, 2025, 7:00am
Live PulpMX/Racer X Show Friday Night Before Seattle SX — Get Tickets Now!

The PulpMX/Racer X Live Shows will be back again for 2025! Our crew hosted three events in 2024, and they were such a hit we are bringing them back again!

We started off 2025 with a live show ahead of the Anaheim 2 SX, which was a huge hit and we had another great show in Indianapolis. At Seattle, we will have Steve Matthes, Jason Thomas, and Jason Weigandt as hosts with some special guests. They'll take your questions, and more! Come hang out with the guys as they dig into all sorts of topics. Stay tuned for more live events, with details announced over the next few weeks.

Our shows are held on the Friday nights prior to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross races. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased below.

Thanks to our sponsor, Fly Racing. Presented by O’Neil Lending.

Friday Night Before Seattle Supercross

The Seattle Supercross is Saturday, March 29, so our live show will be the Friday night before the race (Friday, March 28.

General Admission Tickets: $40 (Purchase Below)

When:
Friday, March 28, 2025

Where:
Carco Theater
1717 Maple Vly Hwy
Renton, WA 98057

Times:
Doors Open: 6:30 p.m.
Show Starts: 7:30 p.m. to 9 p.m.

PURCHASE TICKETS FOR THE seattle SX LIVE SHOW

Main image by Alec Gaut

