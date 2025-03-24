Results Archive
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Supercross
Birmingham
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
Full Schedule

Yamaha: Maxime Renaux Dealing with Broken Hand Since Training Crash Before Round Two in Spain

March 24, 2025, 12:20pm
The following press release is from Yamaha Europe:

Injury Update on Maxime Renaux

Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux has confirmed that he is currently recovering from a broken right hand sustained during a training session prior to the second round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Cozar, Spain.

Renaux began his 2025 MXGP title campaign with an impressive victory at the opening round of the FIM Motocross World Championship in Córdoba, Argentina. However, during the week leading up to the second round in Cozar, he experienced a training incident that resulted in two broken metacarpal bones in his right hand. The injury required immediate medical attention, and Renaux underwent successful surgery to plate the bones in Belgium.

After receiving the green light from his doctor confirming that it was safe to race without risking further damage, Renaux made the decision to race at the MXGP rounds in Cozar and his home Grand Prix in Saint Jean d’Angely, France. While his results at these two rounds may not reflect his true potential, given the circumstances, his performance has been remarkable. The 24-year-old Frenchman managed to salvage 64 valuable points and currently sits third in the MXGP Championship Standings. His moto finishes have been 10-11-10-5 while racing with the injury.

Renaux now enters a two-week recovery period before the MXGP of Sardegna, scheduled to take place in Riola Sardo, Sardinia on April 5-6. His medical team anticipates significant improvement during this period and will continue working closely with him to ensure he returns to full strength as soon as possible.

Maxime Renaux:

"I broke two metacarpal bones during training on Tuesday before the race in Spain. I underwent surgery, and since then, I've been through a lot. I fought with everything I had to stay in this championship, and that's what we managed to do. My results are far from my true potential, but considering the situation, it's still a miracle that I could be on the gate at all. We're three rounds down, with 17 more to go. I wish I could have performed better and ridden to my full potential, but I was limited. I now have two more weeks to recover, which should be enough time for me to get closer to 100% shape for the race in Sardinia.”

MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Tim Gajser Slovenia 167
2Romain Febvre France 138
4Maxime Renaux France 121
3Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 107
5Lucas Coenen Belgium 107
Full Standings
