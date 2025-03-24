Video highlights from the tenth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Birmingham Supercross was the fifth 250SX East Division round and the third and final Triple Crown event of the series. This race was also round ten of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) scored the overall win over RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna), Tom Vialle (KTM), and Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki). Vialle leaves with the points lead for the second straight race.

Chase Sexton (KTM) returned to the center of the podium for the 450SX overall win over Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna), Aaron Plessinger (KTM), and Cooper Webb (Yamaha). Webb continues to lead the championship, although Sexton cut the points gap from 15 down to eighth.

Check out the post-race videos for the Birmingham Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, plus results from race and championship standings.

Birmingham Supercross

Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis

250SX Class Highlights