Watch: Birmingham SX Videos: Extended Highlights, Post-Race SMX Insider, Press Conference, and More
Video highlights from the tenth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship. The Birmingham Supercross was the fifth 250SX East Division round and the third and final Triple Crown event of the series. This race was also round ten of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
Nate Thrasher (Yamaha) scored the overall win over RJ Hampshire (Husqvarna), Tom Vialle (KTM), and Seth Hammaker (Kawasaki). Vialle leaves with the points lead for the second straight race.
Chase Sexton (KTM) returned to the center of the podium for the 450SX overall win over Malcolm Stewart (Husqvarna), Aaron Plessinger (KTM), and Cooper Webb (Yamaha). Webb continues to lead the championship, although Sexton cut the points gap from 15 down to eighth.
Check out the post-race videos for the Birmingham Supercross, highlights as well as the post-race SMX Insider show, post-race press conference, plus results from race and championship standings.
Birmingham Supercross
Video Highlights/Recaps/Analysis
250SX Class Highlights
450SX Class Highlights
Supercross 2025 - Round 10, Birmingham | EXTENDED HIGHLIGHTS | 3/22/25 | Motorsports on NBC
2025 SMX Insider Post Race: Round #10 Birmingham, AL | Protective Stadium
Monster Energy Supercross: Press Conference Round 10 - Birmingham - March 22, 2025
Birmingham SX Results
Birmingham - 250SX EastMarch 22, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|3 - 3 - 2
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|1 - 2 - 5
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|3
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|2 - 5 - 3
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|9 - 1 - 1
|Kawasaki KX250
|5
|Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|8 - 7 - 4
|Yamaha YZ250F
Birmingham - 450SXMarch 22, 2025
|Rider
|Hometown
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|1 - 1 - 2
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|3 - 2 - 3
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|3
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|2 - 3 - 5
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|7 - 4 - 1
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|4 - 6 - 4
|Suzuki RM-Z450
Championship Standings
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|99
|2
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|89
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|86
|4
|
Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|78
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|211
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|203
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|184
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|162
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|160