The tenth round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place in Birmingham, Alabama, over the weekend and thanks to the Triple Crown Format, we had three times the number of main events to watch. Seems like we had three times the number of questions afterward, too. Good thing we've got former pro and NBC reporter, Jason Thomas, on staff! We sent him our inquiries after the race to get a better idea why things played out the way they did in Birmingham.

On the broadcast the dirt looked wet early on, then appeared dry and slick fairly quickly. How much did the rapidly changing track affect riders’ comfort and setup

The dirt was phenomenal early in the day but it was a changing dynamic. Rains early in the week left the dirt wet and in a continuous drying phase. As the morning turned to afternoon, it passed the threshold of perfect into dusty and hard. To bring it back around, they had to water quite a bit during the break and that led to slick conditions in race one. That took Seth Hammaker by surprise and ruined his chances for a win. Overall, the conditions were pretty decent but also, not as good as Saturday morning. The dirt and track at 11:00 a.m. was about as good as I have seen in this series.

Sunlight in riders’ eyes early in the night was an issue. How much did the tricky lighting early on affect the ability to navigate the track at speed?

It was tricky, as you mentioned. RJ Hampshire told me he couldn’t see much of anything over near the sand. The glare when you’re facing the sun is almost impossible to deal with. The other race where this has been a huge problem is Arlington during day races. The sun comes in the windows around 3:00-4:00 p.m. and can have huge effects on the race. This wasn’t as big of a factor and only lasted a short time but still, these are the subtle issues riders deal with.