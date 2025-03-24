Malcolm talked about his struggle to get back on the box after Tampa at the post-race press conference. “I kind of felt like I rode so well in Tampa and then I’m like kind of finding myself not even getting top five, it was hard to fight for that,” he said. “That just goes to show you how this field can change, right? One start or anything like that, everyone is riding so phenomenal. Everybody has got their suspension, and everything dialed so as the season kind of goes on, it just gets tricky. So yeah, I kind of felt like I lit a little bit of a flat spot, and I don’t know maybe [that crash during] the day with Justin Hill just kind of loosened me up a little bit.”

Yes, that incident with Hill. It only makes Malcolm’s performance even more impressive. On the first lap of the second qualifying practice, Monster Energy Team Tedder’s Hill had a huge off in the first rhythm section. Hill’s bike went for a ride and clipped Stewart’s Husqvarna as he was taking off the next jump. Malcolm ejected and landed with his hip straight to the top of the hard Alabama clay. He was slow to get up but did remount to put in a lap good enough for fourth in the session and fifth overall. To add insult to injury, Stewart would get into the tough blocks and crash again late in the session.

Early reports were that Stewart was fine, and after his stellar ride in race one, it seemed that was true. But when he skipped his post race interview, the broadcast crew headed to Rockstar Husqvarna truck where they found Malcolm in clear discomfort struggling to walk to the truck. That shot would change the perspective on Malcolm’s night, making it even more impressive than it would have been if he were healthy.