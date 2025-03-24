Sexton, Bloss, Rasmus Jorgensen, Nicoletti on PulpMX Show Tonight

The Monster Energy AMA Supercross season took an interesting turn in Birmingham, Alabama, with a Chase Sexton return to the top step. We’ll discuss that and more tonight on the PulpMX Show, presented by Motosport.com, Fly Racing, and DeCal Works, with host Steve Matthes who will welcome in Vital MX’s Lewis Phillips and On Track/Off Road’s Adam Wheeler to the studio.

Chase Sexton is joining the show to talk about his win, season, the week off prior, and more.

Our guy Phil Nicoletti got a ride! We’ll talk to Filthy about his new Walton Kawasaki Canada deal, thoughts on SX, and more.

Beta’s Benny Bloss put in a season best tenth place finish in Birmingham in the 450SX Class and we’ll talk to Beta Benny about the track, his race, the season, and more.

Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing’s team manager Rasmus Jorgensen will join the show to talk about the start of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) season, working with Kay de Wolf, thoughts on MXGP riders coming to the USA, and more.

Got a question for the show? Tweet @pulpmxshow and our guys Tits or Tallon will do his best to get it answered on the Motosport.com Tweet at Tits segment.

We’ll also do the Race Tech Rant and our hosts will be under the gun with the EKS Brand goggles Tear Off segment.

What you’ll want to do is log-in to Pulpmxshow.com at 5PM PST/8PM EST and we’ll be streaming on Youtube. As usual, you can call in at anytime during the show to talk to the guest or the hosts at 702-586-PULP (7857).

You can listen live on your smartphone with the Tune In App by searching Pulpmx Show and listen live on the Pulpmx App as well.

Those who ride dirt bikes, motorcycles, ATVs and UTVs know MotoSport is the best place for OEM and aftermarket parts, riding gear and accessories. MotoSport.com’s dedicated team of gearheads have the knowledge and expertise to help get your ride working at peak performance and have you looking good too. Whether you race on the track, ride on the trails or commute on the street make your next ride, your best ride only at MotoSport.com.

FLY Racing’s 2025 line is now available worldwide! Featuring the broadest range in off-road apparel, FLY Racing continues to push the boundaries of style, performance, and safety. Visit FLYRacing.com and @flyracing.global for more info!

From beginners to seasoned vets, race teams, project builds, and magazine tests. DeCal Works mission is to cater to those who love to ride. Upholding the true definition of quality, service, and knowledge.

Visit DeCalMX.com and use Promo Code PulpMX25 to get 20% off your custom graphics. DeCal Works. #1 for Many Reasons.

The Pulpmx show is also brought to you by X-Brand Goggles, Race Tech Suspension, Renthal, Firepower, Cardo Systems, GET Data, Atlas Neck Braces, Acerbis, Maxima Oils, Michelin, Works Connection, DUBYA Wheels, Pro Filter, Wiseco Pistons, Luxon, OGIO Powersports, Fox Factory, MotorcycleIndustryjobs.com, MTX Braking, FCP Racing and Guts Racing