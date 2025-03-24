Nate Thrasher continues to score race wins when you least expect him to. A look through Thrasher’s career 250SX results and you will see the ups and downs—firsts, 22nds, tenths, fifths, eighths, repeat—since the Tennessee native debuted in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in 2021.

This year, there was a lot of hype in the 250SX East Division. Somehow, we were set to have both 2024 250SX Champions—RJ Hampshire and Tom Vialle—and almost ten other factory 250cc riders in the same division. At the opening round Tampa Supercross in February, there were two press conferences: one with six factory riders and then one with the two previous year’s champs. Missing from the bunch was Thrasher. I asked Thrasher that afternoon if it bothered him not being included in the pre-race hype—especially since he was tied for the second most wins amongst active 250cc riders. His response:

“I take everything as motivation and definitely that'll motivate me a little bit. But yeah, been [wrote off] a lot, so I just keep putting in it.”

At the 2025 opener after a block pass from Max Vohland early in the race put him dead last and he charged back to eighth, nothing great to write home about. But leading into the second round, he suffered a practice crash and broken finger [Racer X learned it was a mistake from young teammate Cole Davies crashing into Thrasher that caused the broken finger]. Since then, he had not been able to ride during the week. He was showing up to the races and hoping for the best. He somehow won his heat race and then toughed out a fifth-place finish in Detroit and then underwent surgery with the goal of returning for Daytona.

He had a big crash in his heat race in Daytona but escaped serious injury and scored eighth on the night. The following week, in the tough ruts at the Indianapolis 250SX East/West Showdown, he scored 14th. Instagram photos showed how brutal his hand was.

“It was kind of tough and I was just surviving, from that point, really couldn't grip at all and his hand was flying off the bar,” Thrasher said on riding through the hand injury. “So, it was very tough, just trying to survive, to stay in it and just log laps and just trying to get healthy.