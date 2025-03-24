Haiden Deegan Arrested for Street Racing/Stunt Driving. Now Selling Merch with Arrest Photo!
Drama all over the place during the race weekend in Birmingham, which even included someone who wasn't at the race! News broke around Saturday morning that Haiden Deegan, the current 250SX West Division points leader, had been arrested for reckless driving in a sports car, which, we can only presume is the Audi R8 he bought with his SMX winnings at the of the 2023 season.
Deegan was released on $1000 bail, and the arrest included this photo, which we posted to social media on Saturday afternoon.
Somehow, two fans showed up at the race wearing shirts with that photo!
Now Haiden himself has leaned it on it with his own "arrest wear" line of attire. Check it out.
If you want to read more details on the arrest, check out what Slaw came up with over at Vurbmoto.com. Deegan was apparently doing donuts.
“According to the arrest report, law enforcement officers saw a gray Audi R8 with illuminated brake lights release its brakes and accelerate west before executing a full rotation in the lane leading to the pickleball courts. The deputy activated his patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren, at which point the driver allegedly completed another rotation before parking.
“Another deputy, off duty at the time, also witnessed the incident and detained the driver, Haiden Deegan. While in the patrol vehicle, Deegan allegedly said, “We were all drifting,” according to the report.”
Again, Vurb has the full story. Feel free to buy some Deegan merchandise and show it off as he races this weekend in Seattle.