MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Supercross
Birmingham
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Europe
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
Carson Mumford Update After Birmingham SX: Sprained Ankle

March 24, 2025, 4:35pm
Carson Mumford was putting together a quite a day at the Birmingham Supercross until the third race of the night. Mumford was fast in qualifying and had the top 250SX time late in the second session, celebrating with a no-footer. However, both Seth Hammaker and RJ Hampshire would bump Mumford down to third. Still, a great qualifying position for the first and only Triple Crown the 250SX East Division riders will see this season. 

Mumford continued to ride well in the first two races, scoring a fifth and a fourth, respectively. However, the QuadLock Honda pulled off in the third race of the Triple Crown, scoring 21st. His 5-4-21 finishes gave him 11th overall on the night. Luckily, Mumford appears to be okay. 

Mumford sits tenth in the 250SX East Division Championship through five rounds.

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 99
2R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 89
3Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 86
4Max Anstie
Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 78
6Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 66
7Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 62
8Daxton Bennick Morganton, NC United States 60
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 59
10Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 51
11Austin Forkner Richards, MO United States 47
12Hardy Munoz Temuco, Chile Chile 44
13Henry Miller Rochester, MN United States 43
14Levi Kitchen
Washougal, WA United States 39
15Gage Linville Lake Park, GA United States 22
