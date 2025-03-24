Carson Mumford Update After Birmingham SX: Sprained Ankle

Carson Mumford was putting together a quite a day at the Birmingham Supercross until the third race of the night. Mumford was fast in qualifying and had the top 250SX time late in the second session, celebrating with a no-footer. However, both Seth Hammaker and RJ Hampshire would bump Mumford down to third. Still, a great qualifying position for the first and only Triple Crown the 250SX East Division riders will see this season.

Mumford continued to ride well in the first two races, scoring a fifth and a fourth, respectively. However, the QuadLock Honda pulled off in the third race of the Triple Crown, scoring 21st. His 5-4-21 finishes gave him 11th overall on the night. Luckily, Mumford appears to be okay.

Mumford sits tenth in the 250SX East Division Championship through five rounds.