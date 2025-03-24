Results Archive
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Malcolm Stewart
  3. Aaron Plessinger
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. R.J. Hampshire
  3. Tom Vialle
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Romain Febvre
  3. Lucas Coenen
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Simon Längenfelder
  3. Thibault Benistant
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Birmingham SX Podcast: Exciting or Boring Race? Anstie's Tumble, Off-Track Drama, Trasher going Thrasher, and is Sexton Back?

March 24, 2025, 11:00am

Triple Crown fever at the Birmingham Supercross and Jason Weigandt and Jason Thomas join me to talk about all that went down in Alabama, including a Chase Sexton win and if he is back or not, Nate Thrasher’s win, Seth Hammaker going Hamm, the off-track drama, SMX Next – Supercross, and more.

Listen to the '25 Birmingham SX file directly or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

