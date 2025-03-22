Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Live Now
MXGP of
Europe
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Full Schedule

Weege Show: Birmingham Preview from Inside the Beta Truck

March 22, 2025, 8:45am

Jason Weigandt isn't at the race? No prob! He hired correspondents Benny Bloss, Mitchell Oldenburg and Carlen Gardner to host the show from deep inside the Liqui Moly Beta rig. He did not pay them. They talk about track conditions on press day, what they did on the weekend off and the most important question of all: which Beta rider will have the best result on Saturday? Oh and also: could Team Manager Carlen Gardener, who was racing just a few years ago, beat any other Team Manager in the sport for one lap on a supercross track? Hmmm. What about Martin Davalos? He's probably still fast. Anyway, enjoy the show. Presented by the Honda CRF450R and CRF250R. The art of winning!

Press day footage: Rob Filebark

Benny and Mitchell want top tens in Birmingham. Look at Indy.  They're getting close!

Supercross

Indianapolis - 450SX

March 8, 2025
Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis, IN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:46.751 25 laps 49.364 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
2 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 21:55.205 8.455 50.526 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
3 Chase Sexton Chase Sexton 21:59.447 4.243 49.745 La Moille, IL United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Justin Barcia Justin Barcia 22:02.277 2.830 49.829 Monroe, NY United States GasGas MC 450F Factory Edition
5 Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger 22:12.592 10.316 50.284 Hamilton, OH United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
6 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 22:14.881 2.290 50.000 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
7 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 22:23.486 8.605 50.526 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
8 Dylan Ferrandis Dylan Ferrandis 22:34.571 11.086 50.880 Avignon, France France Honda CRF450R Works Edition
9 Justin Hill Justin Hill 22:38.757 4.186 51.991 Yoncalla, OR United States KTM 450 SX-F
10 Shane McElrath Shane McElrath 21:49.261 1 Lap 51.318 Canton, NC United States Honda CRF450R
11 Jason Anderson Jason Anderson 22:01.583 12.323 52.111 Edgewood, NM United States Kawasaki KX450SR
12 Mitchell Oldenburg Mitchell Oldenburg 22:08.481 6.898 52.069 Alvord, TX United States Beta 450 RX
13 Benny Bloss Benny Bloss 22:35.733 27.253 52.617 Oak Grove, MO United States Beta 450 RX
14 Colt Nichols Colt Nichols 22:41.602 5.869 52.620 Muskogee, OK United States Suzuki RM-Z450
15 Kyle Chisholm Kyle Chisholm 21:59.797 1 Lap 53.698 Clearwater, FL United States Suzuki RM-Z450
Full Results
Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now