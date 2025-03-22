In the second 450SX group A qualifying session, Ken Roczen pulled off the track and ended his session early, heading back to the pits. Per the Race Day Live broadcast crew, Roczen pulled off during the session due to a shoulder injury (AC separation) he is dealing with.

Roczen is still expected to race tonight during the Triple Crown races (he was 10th overall in 450SX qualifying). We will provide more information when we can. Listen to Justin Brayton explain the situation below.