Race Day Live Broadcast Crew: Ken Roczen Dealing with Shoulder Injury
March 22, 2025, 5:50pm
In the second 450SX group A qualifying session, Ken Roczen pulled off the track and ended his session early, heading back to the pits. Per the Race Day Live broadcast crew, Roczen pulled off during the session due to a shoulder injury (AC separation) he is dealing with.
Roczen is still expected to race tonight during the Triple Crown races (he was 10th overall in 450SX qualifying). We will provide more information when we can. Listen to Justin Brayton explain the situation below.
Update from Ken Roxzen via Race Day Live: Roczen is dealing with an AC Separation and pulled off early in 450 Q2 feeling sore but plans to race tonight— Racer X (@racerxonline) March 22, 2025
Supercross
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Chase Sexton
|11:16.753
|+57.228
|57.228
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Justin Cooper
|11:13.367
|+57.961
|57.961
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Cooper Webb
|11:22.068
|+58.113
|58.113
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Jason Anderson
|10:16.489
|+58.120
|58.120
|Edgewood, NM
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|10:37.850
|+58.497
|58.497
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Rockstar Edition
|6
|Mitchell Oldenburg
|11:22.731
|+59.038
|59.038
|Alvord, TX
|Beta 450 RX
|7
|Justin Hill
|10:15.627
|+59.096
|59.096
|Yoncalla, OR
|KTM 450 SX-F
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|10:12.390
|+59.244
|59.244
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|9
|Shane McElrath
|11:00.199
|+59.277
|59.277
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
|10
|Ken Roczen
|10:09.820
|+59.338
|59.338
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450