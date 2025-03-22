Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Full Results
Live Now
Supercross
Birmingham
News
450SX Combined Qualifying Results
  1. Chase Sexton
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Combined Qualifying Results
  1. R.J. Hampshire
  2. Seth Hammaker
  3. Carson Mumford
Full Results
Live Now
MXGP of
Europe
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Maxime Renaux
  3. Mark Scheu
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Thibault Benistant
  2. Valerio Lata
  3. Simon Längenfelder
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Foxborough
Sat Apr 5
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Sardegna
Sun Apr 6
News
Full Schedule

Max Anstie Crashes in First 250SX Qualifying Session at Birmingham Supercross [Update: Broken Fibula]

March 22, 2025, 2:30pm
Max Anstie Crashes in First 250SX Qualifying Session at Birmingham Supercross [Update: Broken Fibula]

This afternoon, we saw a tough blow to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Division Championship. Max Anstie, the winner of the Tampa SX opening round of the championship, suffered a crash in qualifying in the first 250SX group A session of the day at the fifth round Birmingham Supercross in Alabama.

Anstie came up short on a quad in the middle of a rhythm section and then was ejected off his bike going over the following jump. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider came down on both feet and immediately began favoring his left ankle/lower leg.

The session was red flagged in order for the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to Anstie. He was eventually helped off the track, although he did not put any pressure on his left leg, while he held his left ankle/boot in the air. Anstie got onto the back of the medical cart, and he sitting up as he was taken to the mobile medical unit for evaluation. Watch Anstie’s crash below.

Anstie has finished 1-2-6-7 and was second in the championship entering the day, just one point behind KTM's Tom Vialle.

At this time, there is no update on his evaluation. We will provide more information when possible.

[Update: 2:45 p.m. Eastern]

Race Day Live's Steven “Lurch” Scott just reported Anstie has suffered a broken fibula. Anstie's supercross season is over.

In March 2024, Anstie entered the Birmingham SX round with the 250SX East points lead, but suffered a mechanical DNF and 21st place finish, giving up the points lead to Tom Vialle. Today, in the same stadium, he suffers a championship-ending crash.

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 79
2Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
3Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 68
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 67
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 53
Full Standings

Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now