This afternoon, we saw a tough blow to the Monster Energy AMA Supercross 250SX East Division Championship. Max Anstie, the winner of the Tampa SX opening round of the championship, suffered a crash in qualifying in the first 250SX group A session of the day at the fifth round Birmingham Supercross in Alabama.

Anstie came up short on a quad in the middle of a rhythm section and then was ejected off his bike going over the following jump. The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing rider came down on both feet and immediately began favoring his left ankle/lower leg.

The session was red flagged in order for the Alpinestars medical crew to tend to Anstie. He was eventually helped off the track, although he did not put any pressure on his left leg, while he held his left ankle/boot in the air. Anstie got onto the back of the medical cart, and he sitting up as he was taken to the mobile medical unit for evaluation. Watch Anstie’s crash below.

Anstie has finished 1-2-6-7 and was second in the championship entering the day, just one point behind KTM's Tom Vialle.

At this time, there is no update on his evaluation. We will provide more information when possible.

[Update: 2:45 p.m. Eastern]

Race Day Live's Steven “Lurch” Scott just reported Anstie has suffered a broken fibula. Anstie's supercross season is over.

In March 2024, Anstie entered the Birmingham SX round with the 250SX East points lead, but suffered a mechanical DNF and 21st place finish, giving up the points lead to Tom Vialle. Today, in the same stadium, he suffers a championship-ending crash.