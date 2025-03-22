Lucas Coenen (MXGP) and Thibault Benistant (MX2) Take MXGP of Europe Qualifying Race Wins

MXGP

Tim Gajser has taken the last three GP victories here at St Jean, and looked in fine form with the fastest time in both Free and Time Practice sessions, although local favourite Romain Febvre was right behind him in second place in the final timesheets.

Bolting from the middle of the start straight, however, was Lucas Coenen, who pulled the sort of Holeshot usually reserved for his brother Sacha, and started to pull away from TEM JP253 KTM Racing privateer Jan Pancar, who had got the start of his life in front of every other factory bike on the grid!

Pancar had to duel with home hero Maxime Renaux, who ultimately had to pass the Slovenian twice in a race where the Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP rider looked fast, but was pushed back by small mistakes. Honda HRC duo Gajser and Fernandez took second and third when Renaux stalled the bike right in front of the packed fans’ area, but was urged on to recover to a great fourth by the finish.

Pancar started to slide down the order gradually, as Romain Febvre took fifth for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP, also passing Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP star Calvin Vlaanderen, who would come home in sixth position. Another blue bike, the JK Racing Yamaha of Isak Gifting, took seventh with a strong ride, and Pauls Jonass made a last lap pass on Pancar to claim eighth for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP. Fast-starting Norwegian Kevin Horgmo grabbed the final point for Team Honda Motoblouz SR Motul.

Meanwhile Lucas Coenen, on a circuit where he has never lost a race in either the MX2 or the EMX250 class, looked to be cruising to victory, until Gajser closed onto his back wheel halfway around the final lap! The teenager did not lose his cool, however, and poured on the pace to win by a final margin of just over two and a half seconds! After taking ten MX2 Qualifying Race wins in his career, his first in the premier class will no doubt taste as sweet as all of the others put together!

With Renaux overtaking Febvre for second in the series, Gajser’s Championship advantage grew to 23 points, and with such a great record at this circuit under his belt, he will still feel confident heading into the two races tomorrow! We could be in for a stunning battle between the two titans of St Jean at the MXGP of Europe!

Luicas Coenen: ” I got a really good start—we figured it out with the team, and it felt great. Like I’ve said before, Rome wasn’t built in a day. I struggled a lot at the beginning of the season, but now I’m starting to find my rhythm again, and I loved every bit of it. I was a bit stressed—Tim is a five-time world champion, and he was pushing hard. It reminded me of when we were riding at his home track last year. But overall, I’m really happy with how it went. Tomorrow is a new day, we’ll give it our best!”