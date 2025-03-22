Back in the Saddle
After the first break of the season last weekend, Monster Energy AMA Supercross is back in business this weekend in Birmingham. Riders are constantly dealing with small injuries and aches and pains, so a weekend off from the busy schedule of racing was certainly a welcome respite. Look for the competition to be hot in Birmingham, as riders should be coming into Saturday with plenty in the tank. -Aaron Hansel
Craig’s Back
Christian Craig signed with Monster Energy Star Racing Yamaha a long time ago, but we still haven’t seen him line up on the blue bike yet due to a knee injury sustained at the final SMX race in Las Vegas in 2024. That will change in Birmingham, where Craig is set line up for what will be his first race of the season, and his first after reuniting with Star. It’s unlikely he’s going to be setting the bar high in just his first race back, but no matter what it’ll be fun to see how he does on his new bike. -Hansel
Mind the Gap
After once holding the red plate, Chase Sexton now faces a 15-point gap between himself and Cooper Webb. That’s a daunting deficit, especially when you’re facing a competitor as stubborn as Webb down the stretch of the second half of the season! Sexton certainly has the speed to get it done, but he can’t afford to make any more costly mistakes. A win in Birmingham would be a great step toward reinjecting some life back into his championship bid. -Hansel
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|193
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|178
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|167
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|144
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|140
“Nope!”
Is what the response would surely be from Webb if he were to read the entry above. Webb has absolutely no intention of letting Sexton reassert himself in this championship, and a look at Webb’s recent results backs it up. In the last five races, Webb has been second three times and has two wins. It’s tough to make up ground when the competition is that unyielding! If Webb can put even more distance between himself and Sexton in Birmingham, things are going to start looking pretty bleak for Sexton’s title hopes. -Hansel
High Water Mark
Justin Cooper was outstanding in Indianapolis, where he took second to match the best 450SX result of his career. The last time Cooper finished that high was in Salt Lake City last year, but since it was the last race of the season, he didn’t get a chance to follow it up with more brilliance. Well, he’s got eight more races this season to back it up, starting this weekend in Birmingham. Will we see him get back on the podium? -Hansel
- Supercross
BirminghamTriple Crown, Supercross Futures and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 22
New Leader
You can make all kinds of arguments as to why Tom Vialle isn’t the fastest or most talented supercross rider in the 250SX East Division. They’d all have merit too, but the undisputable fact of the matter is, he’s the current points leader. His lead is just one point over Max Anstie, however, which makes Birmingham a critical round. If Vialle can come in hot and extend his lead, the landscape of the 250SX East Division is going to start changing in a hurry. -Hansel
Fighting Back
Not too long ago it was looking like Anstie could dominate the 250SX East Division this year. Then he lost what was almost a sure win in Detroit when the race had to be restarted after a red flag, and he crashed on the start of Daytona and had to fight through the pack to take sixth. Then, in Indianapolis, he could only muster a seventh in the East/West Showdown. He told our Tom Journet yesterday during press day that a crash during media day at Daytona made those two races hard to get through. But he is ready for the gate drops today after a weekend off to reset. If he’s going to restore his fight for a title, he needs to get back the rails in Birmingham. -Hansel
No Doubt About It
RJ Hampshire came into this 250 East Division recovering from a wrist injury, and a big question mark on if he was ready to compete. After his win on the toughest track of the year in Daytona, RJ has put all of those doubts to rest. He is still 12 points out of the lead because of his run in with a Tuff Block in Tampa, but there is still plenty of time for him to make that up. Will he mount his charge this weekend? -Sarah Whitmore
The Quiet Assassin
For a rider who is pretty quiet off of the bike, Seth Hammaker’s win at the East/West Showdown in Indianapolis sure said a lot! Seth took a chance on himself in the offseason and moved to Florida to change up his program, and it really seems to be paying off. He currently sits third in points, and if he keeps riding like he did in Indy he could be a spoiler in this championship. -Whitmore
And Then There Were Two
After getting sick at Indianapolis and coming away with a seventh (his worst finish so far besides his DNF at Tampa) Ken Roczen’s championship run went from “he’s still in it” to “longshot.” However, Kenny is still going to be battling for wins and podiums every weekend, getting in between Sexton and Webb. His presence can either hinder or help the two riders at the top of points, depending on which way you look at it (aka who you are rooting for). And if you are cheering for Kenny, there is a good chance he gets another win or two this season, with how great he has been riding. A long shot is still a shot, after all. -Whitmore