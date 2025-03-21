Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
Full Schedule

Max Anstie: “I Crashed on Press Day in Daytona and Daytona and Indy Were Tough Ones to Push Through”

March 21, 2025, 5:50pm
Today during press day for the Birmingham Supercross, we learned a little bit of information on Max Anstie. Anstie won the opening round, finished second behind Levi Kitchen at the Detroit SX after the late-race red flag/staggered restart, and then finished sixth and seventh at the Daytona and Indianapolis SX rounds.

Anstie told our Tom Journet today during media interviews that a press day crash at Daytona left him toughing out the previous two rounds, the Daytona race the next day and then the Indianapolis 250SX East/West Showdown. But the #31 is ready for the gate drops in Alabama as he looks to retake the points lead.

“Yeah, for sure,” Anstie said when asked if the weekend off was much-needed for rest. “I obviously crashed on press day in Daytona and Daytona and Indy were tough ones to push through. But we did what we could and made the most out of it. I felt I definitely wasn't feeling great, so yeah, it was nice to have a weekend off, have a bit of a reset, go back to work with the team and, yeah, ready to come out swinging.”

Tom Vialle comes in with the 250SX East Division points lead as he enters with a one-point advantage over Anstie. Anstie came into the inaugural Birmingham SX at Protective Stadium in March 2024 in the 250SX points lead but he suffered a mechanical issue on his Honda and did not finish the race, scoring 21st officially. The 250SX East Division will feature their one and only Triple Crown race of the season in what is the third and final Triple Crown event on the 17-round schedule.

Anstie also said the following after walking the track before media day today. 

“Yeah, it looks cool,” he said on the layout. “It's definitely a lot nicer than last year, you know, last year we had a lot of rain and I don't know, this clay, it looks very nice. So, I think it's gonna be nice. We've got some big rhythms. The whoops look pretty nice right now. Obviously, it's just press day, so we'll see when we get out there, but I think I'll make for some good racing and Triple Crown, so hopefully it won't break down too much, which I don't think it will. I think it's gonna be pretty like normal supercross, which is gonna be nice.”

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 79
2Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
3Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 68
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 67
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 53
Full Standings
  • Supercross

    Birmingham

     Triple Crown, Supercross Futures and KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, March 22
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 22 - 1:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 22 - 1:30 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 22 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Night Show 
      Live
      March 22 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Birmingham Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
