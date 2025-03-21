High Point Raceway Announces 2025 Race Season Schedule

To kick off the year at High Point, off-road racing comes by with the Mason-Dixon round of the Grand National Cross Country Series on May 30 – June 1. While the Mason-Dixon GNCC is held across the street at Mathews Farm, portions of the course overlook High Point Raceway and feature virtually identical terrain. It’s also possible for the racecourse to cross over to the woods of High Point Raceway itself. This event also hosts the Mowgli Memorial Dog Show on Saturday evening. Come check out America’s Premier Off-Road Racing Series, with riders from all over the world, including Australia, New Zealand and Japan. Visit www.GNCCRacing.com for full details.

The Pro Motocross Championship returns to Pennsylvania for the 48th running of the High Point National on Saturday, June 14. Get outside and enjoy Father’s Day weekend at round four of the 2025 season while seeing the world’s fastest motocross racers battle it out on the track. Several different ticketing options are available online now from general admission to VIP Super Tickets and trackside suites. Amateur Racing will also take place over the weekend, with the PAMX Series running in conjunction with the Pro National on Sunday. Visit www.highpointmx.com and www.promotocross.com for full details.

Red Bull Day in the Dirt Out East returns to High Point Raceway on August 29-31 in conjunction with the Big Dave Vet Homecoming. The not quite traditional motocross and not quite off-road event settles somewhere in the middle and is incredibly fun for the whole family. The course features tamed down motocross sections, exciting loops through the woods, and a mixture of diverse surfaces, making it a thrilling grand prix racing experience for riders and spectators alike. Keep up to date with the latest announcements and information by visiting, www.dayinthedirtouteast.com.