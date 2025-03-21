Now healed after the knee operation was performed by orthopedic surgeon Eric Bowman, Craig is confident with his physical fitness heading into Birmingham this weekend.

“Yeah, the knee is 100 percent,” explained Craig. “I mean obviously when you’re off the bike for two or three months, you lose all that fitness. That just takes a while to get back. However, I feel like I’m close to 100 percent, so the team and I have agreed that we both feel like we are ready to go. I’m excited.”

Being ready to go means that Craig is now full-on back to being in the grind of testing, training and fine-tuning himself and the YZ450F for maximum performance.

“Yes, for sure it’s a grind now, but I mean I’ve done it for so long, that I kind of know what to expect,” explained Craig of putting in the heavy lifting the sport demands. “You know what it’s all like and what the tougher days are like. We have a good crew at The Farm and everyone is kind of on the same page. It has been fun. I’m back with the Yamaha crew and I’m loving the bike and everything that comes with it.”

Getting back on a Yamaha is a big part of the piece for Craig.

“The bike does for me well,” furthered Craig. “It feels like home, for sure. Last time I was on a Yamaha I won a championship. For sure it has been good vibes just being back with them. I’m back with Gareth Swanepoel and just everybody there. It is a really tight knit crew and everyone is pushing to be better. I enjoy it a lot.”

As part of his work responsibilities within his Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing Team role, Craig works very closely with and develops the organization’s legion of 250 racers. It’s a responsibility Craig finds fulfilling.

“So it has kind of been a different role for me,” he said. “Obviously, I’m racing full-time still, but I’m also helping out the team and the younger riders that get signed to the team. I try to help that transition from amateur to pro and to try and be a mentor. It’s different, for sure. We’re trying to find what works well with the team and to also keep busy with my side of it with training. Yeah, it feels like home, for sure. My brother Jeremy Coker was the team manager for he 450 side for a while, but unfortunately he left for another job (Note: Last December Coker announced he was going to Triumph Racing). I was pretty bummed out about, but it’s better for him. Other than that, though, I’m super-close to everyone on the team. It feels really comfortable, so I’m stoked.”

So now the time has come from Christian Craig to go supercross racing, and with that, plenty of motions will come to the fore for the San Diego native come Birmingham, Alabama on Saturday.