GNCC
Talladega
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
Can Alex Fedortsov Bring His Daytona Speed to Birmingham? SMX Next – Supercross Preview

March 21, 2025, 10:10am

While leading the SMX Next – Supercross main event at Daytona International Speedway, Alex Fedortsov suffered a flat tire that ended his race early. Although he was credited with last place, he was more than likely going to win the Daytona round if not for the flat tire. Landen Gordon stepped in and took his second race win of the season. So, the question is, can Fedortsov repeat that performance or was that a Daytona specific thing?

Our trio of Mitch Kendra, Travis Delnicki, and Cody Darr dig into the Daytona results and preview the Birmingham round this weekend. Will Gordon continue his winning streak or will Fedortsov—or another rider—take their first win of the season? Tune into Peacock this weekend to watch the SMX Next – Supercross round live.

    Birmingham

    Saturday, March 22
