Can Alex Fedortsov Bring His Daytona Speed to Birmingham? SMX Next – Supercross Preview

While leading the SMX Next – Supercross main event at Daytona International Speedway, Alex Fedortsov suffered a flat tire that ended his race early. Although he was credited with last place, he was more than likely going to win the Daytona round if not for the flat tire. Landen Gordon stepped in and took his second race win of the season. So, the question is, can Fedortsov repeat that performance or was that a Daytona specific thing?

Our trio of Mitch Kendra, Travis Delnicki, and Cody Darr dig into the Daytona results and preview the Birmingham round this weekend. Will Gordon continue his winning streak or will Fedortsov—or another rider—take their first win of the season? Tune into Peacock this weekend to watch the SMX Next – Supercross round live.

ABOUT FLY RACING

Since 1998, FLY Racing has aimed to provide customers with the very best in off-road performance products. Led by the revolutionary Formula S Smart helmet, FLY Racing continues to push innovation in safety to new levels. Never before has style and technology blended together so seamlessly as the 2025 FLY Racing line-up. For more info, check out FLYRacing.com or your local Western Power Sports dealer. Follow @flyracingusa on social media and cheer for all of the FLY Racing riders in the SuperMotocross World Championship.