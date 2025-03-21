On Saturday, riders will race the tenth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Birmingham, Alabama. This race will be round ten for the 450SX Class and round five of the 250SX East Division Championship and also the tenth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).

The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.

The Triple Crown races (night show) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.

Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Birmingham also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

The third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also takes place this weekend. The MXGP paddock takes over the Circuit du Pay de Poursay at St. Jean D’Angely in France for the MXGP of Europe. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos).

And the FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup will take place on Sunday morning in Australia (Saturday night here in the United States). The racing starts at 6 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Pacific on Saturday night. Purchase a video pass to watch the five women—Jamie Astudillo, Jordan Jarvis, Kyleigh Stallings, Lachlan Turner, and Mikayla Nielsen—compete as they represent the United States of America. Stay tuned to the WMX race via the @racewmx and @ama_womensmxteam Instagram accounts.