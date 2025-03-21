On Saturday, riders will race the tenth round of the 17-round Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Birmingham, Alabama. This race will be round ten for the 450SX Class and round five of the 250SX East Division Championship and also the tenth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).
The Race Day Live (qualifying) broadcast will be live on Peacock, starting at 1:30 p.m. Eastern/10:30 a.m. Pacific.
The Triple Crown races (night show) broadcast will also be live on Peacock starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. There are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2025 SMX Video Pass this year.
Viewers can also listen to the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with Birmingham also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
The third round of the FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) also takes place this weekend. The MXGP paddock takes over the Circuit du Pay de Poursay at St. Jean D’Angely in France for the MXGP of Europe. Follow along there on MXGP-TV.com on Saturday (qualifying) and Sunday (motos).
And the FIM Oceania Women's Motocross Cup will take place on Sunday morning in Australia (Saturday night here in the United States). The racing starts at 6 p.m. Eastern/3 p.m. Pacific on Saturday night. Purchase a video pass to watch the five women—Jamie Astudillo, Jordan Jarvis, Kyleigh Stallings, Lachlan Turner, and Mikayla Nielsen—compete as they represent the United States of America. Stay tuned to the WMX race via the @racewmx and @ama_womensmxteam Instagram accounts.
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
- Supercross
BirminghamTriple Crown, Supercross Futures and KTM Junior SX
Saturday, March 22
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
- MXGP
MXGP of Europe (France)EMX125 and EMX250
Sunday, March 23
- MX2 Time PracticeLiveMarch 22 - 8:10 AM
- MXGP Time PracticeLiveMarch 22 - 8:50 AM
- MX2 Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 22 - 11:10 AM
- MXGP Qualifying RaceLiveMarch 22 - 12:00 PM
- MX2 Race 1LiveMarch 23 - 7:00 AM
- MXGP Race 1LiveMarch 23 - 8:00 AM
- MX2 Race 2LiveMarch 23 - 10:00 AM
- MXGP Race 2LiveMarch 23 - 11:00 AM
Race Day Schedule
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Note: All Times Local to Birmingham, Alabama
Other Links
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
General
Birmingham Supercross
Birmingham Supercross Race Center
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|10
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|Honda CRF250R Works Edition
|24
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
|31
|Max Anstie
|New
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
|34
|Daxton Bennick
|New
|Morganton, NC
|Yamaha YZ250F
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|
Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|Yamaha YZ250
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|11
|Kyle Chisholm
|New
|Clearwater, FL
|Suzuki RM-Z450
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
General
MXGP of Europe
Follow
Other Info
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Protective Stadium
Address: 1020 24th St N, Birmingham, AL 35203
Practice & Qualifying — 1:30 p.m. EDT/10:30 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Get tickets to the Birmingham Supercross.
Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Animated Track Map
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
2025 Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|79
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|68
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|67
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|53
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|193
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|178
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|167
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|144
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|140
FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|984
|2
|Lucas Coenen
|957
|3
|Simon Längenfelder
|879
|4
|Liam Everts
|769
|5
|Mikkel Haarup
|710
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|
Jorge Prado
|996
|2
|Tim Gajser
|986
|3
|
Jeffrey Herlings
|944
|4
|Jeremy Seewer
|687
|5
|Romain Febvre
|651