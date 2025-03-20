Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live

The 2025 Birmingham Supercross, round ten of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on March 22. Take a lap around Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

This will be the tenth round of the 17-round 450SX championship and the fifth round of the 250SX West Division Championship. The Birmingham SX is also the tenth round of the 31-round SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX).