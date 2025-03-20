The tenth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the races due to injury.
450SX
Cade Clason – Arm | Out
Clason told us earlier this week his arm is coming along great, and that he’s hoping to get back on the bike on Friday. He’s eying up a return to racing at either Foxborough or Philadelphia.
Christian Craig – Knee | In
Craig is set to return to racing in Birmingham for the first time since injuring his knee in Las Vegas last year.
Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out
Lawrence is out for the season with a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.
Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out
Lawrence tore his ACL and meniscus in Glendale and is out for the season.
Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out
Prado had surgery after dislocating his shoulder at A2. He’s back training on his bicycle and is aiming for a return to racing at the season opener of AMA Pro Motocross.
Eli Tomac – Leg | Out
Tomac is out with a broken fibula. There is no official word on a return date yet, but he is hoping to return before the end of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.
250SX East Division
The 250SX East Division is racing in Birmingham.
Pierce Brown – Back | Out
Brown is out for the season after fracturing his T5 vertebrae in Tampa.
Casey Cochran – Leg | Out
Cochran was released to ride after sustaining a leg injury in November. We do not have any info on when he might return to racing.
Matti Jorgensen – Collarbone | Out
Jorgensen had a broken hand that kept him out of the opening rounds of the season. Unfortunately, leading into the Birmingham SX round he suffered a crash and a broken collarbone, which he will get surgery on today. This will sideline him for the next few rounds of 250SX East.
Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back | Out
Kitchen is out for the foreseeable future due to a broken collarbone and multiple fractures in his upper back sustained at Daytona.
Gage Linville - Finger | In
Linville missed Indianapolis due to a dislocated finger. He’ll be back for Birmingham.
Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out
McAdoo, who was dealing with a torn ACL, recently had surgery on his knee and is out until further notice.
Nick Romano – Knee | In
Romano tore his knee up in Tampa but will return to racing in Birmingham.
Chad Saultz – Back, Ribs | Out
Saultz had a devastating crash in February after his chain snapped in mid-air and sent him over the bars. He suffered a burst fracture to his spinal cord and multiple rib fractures. Unfortunately, he’s lost sensory and motor control below his T8 vertebrae. To help with his recovery, go to Road2Recovery.com.
Devin Simonson – Wrist | Out
Simonson is out with a wrist injury sustained several weeks before the season. He’s been cleared to get back on the bike for some light riding, and ClubMX is optimistic he will “return to racing in the near future.”
Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out
Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury suffered before A1.
250SX West Division
The 250SX West Division racing resumes on March 29 in Seattle, Washington.
Drew Adams – Collarbone
Adams is out with a broken collarbone sustained in Glendale.
Julien Beaumer - Shoulder
Beaumer dislocated his shoulder during qualifying in Arlington. He still raced and managed a sixth overall in the Triple Crown. He was able to race Indianapolis too, where he took eighth.
Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back
Bourdon is recovering from a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra.
Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries
DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and suffered internal abdominal damage while practicing earlier this season. He’s been cleared to get back on the bike and did a light practice session earlier this week.
Derek Drake – Illness
Drake is currently out and is dealing with Lyme disease.
Evan Ferry – Achilles
Ferry tor his Achilles tendon at A1 and is out for the season.
Talon Hawkins – Femur
Hawkins broke his femur in San Diego and is out for the season.
Billy Laninovich – Wrist
Laninovich plans on returning to racing in Seattle after sustaining a wrist injury while practicing.
Ty Masterpool – Fingers
Masterpool is back on the bike after breaking fingers in San Diego.
Jett Reynolds – Leg
Reynolds recently sustained a broken leg in what the team described as a “fluke crash while training.” He’s had surgery and will miss the rest of supercross.
Stilez Robertson – Wrist
Robertson is out for the season after having surgery on his wrist, which he injured in San Diego.
Jordon Smith – Lung, Ribs, Spleen
Smith sustained a punctured lung, four broken ribs, and a small laceration in his spleen in Arlington. He’s out for the time being.
Noah Viney – Shoulder
Viney is out with a shoulder injury, which is a result of a full separation. He’s back in the gym but isn’t scheduled to line up for any races any time soon.
Robbie Wageman – Wrist
Wageman fractured and dislocated his hand before the season. He might be back for Denver.