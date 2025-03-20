Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Full Results
Supercross
Indianapolis
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Results
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
Full Results
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
News
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
News
Full Schedule
Supercross Returns in Birmingham, But Who Is Still Sidelined and Who Is Returning?

Supercross Returns in Birmingham, But Who Is Still Sidelined and Who Is Returning?

March 20, 2025, 8:00am

The tenth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the races due to injury.

450SX

Cade Clason – Arm | Out

Clason told us earlier this week his arm is coming along great, and that he’s hoping to get back on the bike on Friday. He’s eying up a return to racing at either Foxborough or Philadelphia. 

Christian Craig – Knee | In

Craig is set to return to racing in Birmingham for the first time since injuring his knee in Las Vegas last year.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is out for the season with a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus. 

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence tore his ACL and meniscus in Glendale and is out for the season.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado had surgery after dislocating his shoulder at A2. He’s back training on his bicycle and is aiming for a return to racing at the season opener of AMA Pro Motocross.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out

Tomac is out with a broken fibula. There is no official word on a return date yet, but he is hoping to return before the end of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

Prado is aiming for a return in Pro Motocross.
Prado is aiming for a return in Pro Motocross. Align Media

250SX East Division

The 250SX East Division is racing in Birmingham.  

Pierce Brown – Back | Out

Brown is out for the season after fracturing his T5 vertebrae in Tampa. 

Casey Cochran – Leg | Out

Cochran was released to ride after sustaining a leg injury in November. We do not have any info on when he might return to racing.

Matti Jorgensen – Collarbone | Out

Jorgensen had a broken hand that kept him out of the opening rounds of the season. Unfortunately, leading into the Birmingham SX round he suffered a crash and a broken collarbone, which he will get surgery on today. This will sideline him for the next few rounds of 250SX East.

Levi Kitchen – Collarbone, Back | Out

Kitchen is out for the foreseeable future due to a broken collarbone and multiple fractures in his upper back sustained at Daytona.

Gage Linville - Finger | In

Linville missed Indianapolis due to a dislocated finger. He’ll be back for Birmingham.

Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out

McAdoo, who was dealing with a torn ACL, recently had surgery on his knee and is out until further notice. 

Nick Romano – Knee | In

Romano tore his knee up in Tampa but will return to racing in Birmingham.

Chad Saultz – Back, Ribs | Out

Saultz had a devastating crash in February after his chain snapped in mid-air and sent him over the bars. He suffered a burst fracture to his spinal cord and multiple rib fractures. Unfortunately, he’s lost sensory and motor control below his T8 vertebrae. To help with his recovery, go to Road2Recovery.com.

Devin Simonson – Wrist | Out

Simonson is out with a wrist injury sustained several weeks before the season. He’s been cleared to get back on the bike for some light riding, and ClubMX is optimistic he will “return to racing in the near future.” 

Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out

Swoll is out for supercross with an Achilles injury suffered before A1.

Casey Cochran has been released to ride following an off-season leg injury.
Casey Cochran has been released to ride following an off-season leg injury. GasGas

250SX West Division

The 250SX West Division racing resumes on March 29 in Seattle, Washington.

Drew Adams – Collarbone

Adams is out with a broken collarbone sustained in Glendale. 

Julien Beaumer - Shoulder

Beaumer dislocated his shoulder during qualifying in Arlington. He still raced and managed a sixth overall in the Triple Crown. He was able to race Indianapolis too, where he took eighth.

Anthony Bourdon – Hip, Pelvis, Back

Bourdon is recovering from a dislocated hip, broken pelvis, and a lumbar vertebra. 

Ryder DiFrancesco – Internal Injuries

DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and suffered internal abdominal damage while practicing earlier this season. He’s been cleared to get back on the bike and did a light practice session earlier this week. 

Derek Drake – Illness

Drake is currently out and is dealing with Lyme disease. 

Evan Ferry – Achilles

Ferry tor his Achilles tendon at A1 and is out for the season.

Talon Hawkins – Femur

Hawkins broke his femur in San Diego and is out for the season.

Billy Laninovich – Wrist

Laninovich plans on returning to racing in Seattle after sustaining a wrist injury while practicing.

Ty Masterpool – Fingers

Masterpool is back on the bike after breaking fingers in San Diego.

Jett Reynolds – Leg

Reynolds recently sustained a broken leg in what the team described as a “fluke crash while training.” He’s had surgery and will miss the rest of supercross.

Stilez Robertson – Wrist

Robertson is out for the season after having surgery on his wrist, which he injured in San Diego.

Jordon Smith – Lung, Ribs, Spleen

Smith sustained a punctured lung, four broken ribs, and a small laceration in his spleen in Arlington. He’s out for the time being.

Noah Viney – Shoulder

Viney is out with a shoulder injury, which is a result of a full separation. He’s back in the gym but isn’t scheduled to line up for any races any time soon. 

Robbie Wageman – Wrist

Wageman fractured and dislocated his hand before the season. He might be back for Denver.

Read Now
April 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now