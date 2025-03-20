The tenth round of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will take place this Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the races due to injury.

450SX

Cade Clason – Arm | Out

Clason told us earlier this week his arm is coming along great, and that he’s hoping to get back on the bike on Friday. He’s eying up a return to racing at either Foxborough or Philadelphia.

Christian Craig – Knee | In

Craig is set to return to racing in Birmingham for the first time since injuring his knee in Las Vegas last year.

Hunter Lawrence – Shoulder | Out

Lawrence is out for the season with a partially torn labrum and multiple cracks in his humerus.

Jett Lawrence – ACL | Out

Lawrence tore his ACL and meniscus in Glendale and is out for the season.

Jorge Prado – Shoulder | Out

Prado had surgery after dislocating his shoulder at A2. He’s back training on his bicycle and is aiming for a return to racing at the season opener of AMA Pro Motocross.

Eli Tomac – Leg | Out

Tomac is out with a broken fibula. There is no official word on a return date yet, but he is hoping to return before the end of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.