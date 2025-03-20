Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega
Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan
Supercross
Indianapolis
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan
MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha
MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi
MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi
Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire
Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23
Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29
Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show Today at 11 am PDT

March 20, 2025, 7:55am
Today on Pulpmx.com, The Fly Racing Moto: 60 Show presented by GET, Maxxis, O’Neil Lending, 100%, Seat Concepts and DeCal Works will take place at 10:30AM PST and we'll talk about the new Monster Energy AMA Supercross season with Zach Osborne, Jason Thomas, and more as well as give some stuff away.

The show will also feature host Steve Matthes taking your calls and speaking with some of the industry heavyweights to get their opinions on what we’re seeing each week. The show will also allow you, the fan, to call in and voice your opinion on what you’re thinking and what you want to see.

The show will also feature some serious giveaways from Fly Racing to you, the live listeners. Lucky for you, it’s easy to listen live. You can go to pulpmx.com and click on the story. This will take you to an interactive chat room where you can listen to the show and chat with your fellow fans. You'll be able to get it on iTunes as well under the Moto: 60 Show. 

