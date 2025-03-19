Jalek Swoll Talks Achilles Injury, Triumph Contract for 2026, and More

How well do you know Jalek Swoll? He’s one of the funniest personalities in the sport, and since he’s on the mend from an Achilles tendon injury, he’s got time to do interviews! So Jason Weigandt chatted him up, and asked about the evolution of the Triumph Racing team, his new contract extension for 2026, his relationship with Malcolm Stewart from way back and then watching him win in Tampa, and the long road to get to the pros.

Did you know Jalek had to be the breadwinner in his family at times? He put his money toward the family as he progressed to the amateur ranks. Learn more about Swoll on the latest Racer X Exhaust episode.

