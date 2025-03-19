Results Archive
GNCC
Talladega

Overall Race Results
  1. Steward Baylor
  2. Grant Davis
  3. Craig Delong

XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Cody J Barnes
  3. Angus Riordan

Supercross
Indianapolis

450SX Main Event Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Justin Cooper
  3. Chase Sexton

250SX Showdown Main Event Results
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Tom Vialle
  3. Haiden Deegan

MXGP of
Castilla la Mancha

MXGP Results
  1. Tim Gajser
  2. Glenn Coldenhoff
  3. Andrea Bonacorsi

MX2 Results
  1. Liam Everts
  2. Kay de Wolf
  3. Ferruccio Zanchi

Upcoming
Supercross
Birmingham
Sat Mar 22

450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton

250SX East Entry List
  1. Tom Vialle
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. R.J. Hampshire

Upcoming
MXGP of
Europe
Sun Mar 23

Upcoming
GNCC
Camp Coker Bullet
Sat Mar 29

Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Mar 29

Full Schedule

Full Moto: Eli Tomac DOMINATES Field By 90 seconds | 2015 Hangtown 450 Moto 2

March 19, 2025, 3:00pm

In one of the all-time rides in the sport, Eli Tomac obliterated the field to win the second 450 moto at the Hangtown 2015 AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener by well over a minute! Check out Beast Mode on one of its strongest days ever! 

See what Tomac had to say about this moto in a recent podcast.

