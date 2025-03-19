Cooper Webb stopped by DMXS Radio to give fans insight into his mindset as he heads into the second half of the 2025 Monster Energy AMA Supercross season. Holding the coveted points lead, Webb opened up about his approach to maintaining his advantage—both mentally and on the track—his thoughts on who belongs on the 'Mount Rushmore' of legends, and how he’s finding balance and joy in life outside of racing.

