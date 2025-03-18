The opening three rounds of the 2025 Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC) season are in the books and the 50th year of GNCC Racing is already shaping up as one of the wildest we’ve seen in quite some time. From a rookie making history at the opening round in South Carolina, to two great champions battling to the end of the Florida event, to the world-renowned Talladega Superspeedway hosting a thriller, the first three rounds each produced their own unique storylines and very different results. Here are a few items of note from the first three rounds.

ROUND ONE: BIG BUCK

South Carolina’s Big Buck Farm would once again play host to the season opening round. The Big Buck event had seen some muddy conditions in the past but had avoided a full blown mudder for many years. That all changed for 2025 when heavy rains fell early Sunday morning, saturating the South Carolina clay and making for a tough and challenging racecourse when the mud tacked up and became thick as the race day continued.

From the get-go the Big Buck race just seemed to be different as a number of charging XC2 racers from row two would immediately make their way into the overall lead, while the XC1 leaders would struggle to muscle the larger 450cc machines around the muddy and rutted racecourse. Lyndon Snodgrass and Jordan Ashburn would emerge as the early XC1 class leaders, but it would be the top XC2 racers holding down the overall lead for, well, basically the entire race! Defending XC2 champ Grant Davis would lead early before Nick DeFeo would take over the XC2 and time-adjusted overall lead on the second lap.

From there, DeFeo would extend his lead then eventually take over the physical overall lead by the mid portion of the race! Through the later stages of the race, DeFeo would eventually open up gap of more than three minutes over second place and hold that all the way down to the checkered flag to become the first XC2 racer to physically take a GNCC overall win. XC2 racers were able to win overalls on adjusted time last year, but DeFeo was the first to actually take the checkers before anyone else on a 450F. However, the historical significance doesn’t end there as DeFeo’s teammate Josh Toth would end the day second place in the XC2 class and second overall while Angus Riordan would take third in XC2 and third place overall. That’s fitting. Toth was actually the first to win that overall from XC2 on adjusted time when he did it last year!