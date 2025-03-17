FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)
Round 2 (of 20) - MXGP of Castilla la Mancha in Cozar, Spain
MXGP
MXGP of Castilla la Mancha - MX2March 16, 2025
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Liam Everts
|2 - 1
|Husqvarna
|2
|Kay de Wolf
|3 - 2
|Husqvarna
|3
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|1 - 10
|Honda
|4
|Simon Längenfelder
|5 - 4
|KTM
|5
|Andrea Adamo
|9 - 3
|KTM
|6
|Cas Valk
|6 - 5
|KTM
|7
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|7 - 7
|KTM
|8
|Thibault Benistant
|4 - 12
|Yamaha
|9
|Julius Mikula
|8 - 8
|TM
|10
|Guillem Farres
|16 - 6
|Triumph
MXGP
MXGP of Castilla la Mancha - MXGPMarch 16, 2025
|Rider
|Motos
|Bike
|1
|Tim Gajser
|1 - 1
|Honda
|2
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|4 - 3
|Fantic
|3
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|8 - 2
|Fantic
|4
|Ruben Fernandez
|2 - 12
|Honda
|5
|Romain Febvre
|7 - 5
|Kawasaki
|6
|Isak Gifting
|6 - 7
|Yamaha
|7
|Brian Bogers
|11 - 4
|Fantic
|8
|Kevin Horgmo
|5 - 10
|Honda
|9
|Lucas Coenen
|9 - 8
|KTM
|10
|Maxime Renaux
|10 - 11
|Yamaha
Championship Standings
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Kay de Wolf
|97
|2
|Liam Everts
|91
|4
|Andrea Adamo
|71
|5
|Sacha Coenen
|71
|7
|Thibault Benistant
|63
|3
|Cas Valk
|61
|6
|Ferruccio Zanchi
|53
|8
|Guillem Farres
|46
|12
|Simon Laengenfelder
|44
|11
|Quentin Marc Prugnieres
|43
MXGP
|Position
|Rider
|Points
|1
|Tim Gajser
|108
|2
|Romain Febvre
|88
|4
|Maxime Renaux
|87
|3
|Glenn Coldenhoff
|79
|6
|Lucas Coenen
|57
|5
|Andrea Bonacorsi
|56
|9
|Kevin Horgmo
|55
|7
|Ruben Fernandez
|53
|10
|Pauls Jonass
|53
|8
|Mattia Guadagnini
|52
Other Championship Standings
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Through Round 9 (of 17)
Championship Standings
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|79
|2
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|3
|Seth Hammaker
|Bainbridge, PA
|68
|4
|R.J. Hampshire
|Hudson, FL
|67
|5
|Nate Thrasher
|Livingston, TN
|53
|6
|Chance Hymas
|Pocatello, ID
|51
|7
|Cullin Park
|Clermont, FL
|48
|8
|
Daxton Bennick
|Morganton, NC
|43
|9
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|43
|10
|Carson Mumford
|Simi Valley, CA
|40
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|129
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|117
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|104
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|102
|5
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|6
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|85
|7
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|79
|8
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|73
|9
|Hunter Yoder
|Menifee, CA
|56
|10
|Anthony Bourdon
|Hossegor, France
|54
Supercross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|193
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|178
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|167
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|144
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|140
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|136
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|129
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|114
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|105
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|82
SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
Standings After Round 9 (of 31)
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|129
|25
|2
|Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|117
|22
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|104
|20
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|102
|18
|5
|Coty Schock
|Dover, DE
|90
|17
|6
|
Jordon Smith
|Belmont, NC
|85
|16
|7
|Tom Vialle
|Avignon, France
|79
|15
|8
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|79
|14
|9
|Max Anstie
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|78
|13
|10
|
Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|73
|12
SuperMotocross
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Qualifying Points
|Projected Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|193
|25
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|178
|22
|3
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|167
|20
|4
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|144
|18
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|140
|17
|6
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|136
|16
|7
|Justin Barcia
|Monroe, NY
|129
|15
|8
|Justin Hill
|Yoncalla, OR
|114
|14
|9
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|105
|13
|10
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|82
|12
Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)
Through Round 3 (of 13)
Championship Standings
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|56
|2
|Ben Kelley
|Harwinton, CT
|53
|3
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|52
|4
|Kailub Russell
|Boonville, NC
|43
|5
|Michael Witkowski
|North Liberty, IN
|43
|6
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|40
|7
|Jonathan Girroir
|Southwick, MA
|40
|8
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|37
|9
|Steward Baylor
|Belton, SC
|36
|10
|Lyndon Snodgrass
|Australia
|35
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Grant Davis
|Meshoppen, PA
|78
|2
|Angus Riordan
|Australia
|67
|3
|Cody J Barnes
|Sterling, IL
|62
|4
|Nicholas Defeo
|Myrtle Beach, SC
|59
|5
|Josh Toth
|Winstead, CT
|53
|6
|Jason T Tino
|Phillipsburg, NJ
|46
|7
|Hunter D Bush
|Sciota, PA
|38
|8
|Jhak Walker
|Morrisonville, IL
|37
|9
|Jonathan Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|36
|10
|Brody Johnson
|Landrum, SC
|34
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|James Jenkins
|House Springs, MO
|78
|2
|Luke Brown
|Wellington
|62
|3
|Isaiah Brown
|Belpre, OH
|57
|4
|Raley L Messer
|Beaver Dam, KY
|50
|5
|Philippe Chaine
|Canada
|48
|6
|James D Simpson
|Wilmington, NC
|44
|7
|Easton Uplinger
|Reynoldsville, PA
|42
|8
|Jayson T Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|41
|9
|Tyler Scheels
|Monterey, TN
|40
|10
|Jayson Crawford
|Rock Falls, IL
|18
GNCC
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Projected Points
|1
|Rachael Archer
|New Zealand
|78
|2
|Korie Steede
|Beloit, OH
|67
|3
|Brandy Richards
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|66
|4
|Tayla Jones
|Yass, Australia
|62
|5
|Rachel Gutish
|Terre Haute, IN
|42
|6
|Addison J Elliott
|Lascassas, TN
|40
|7
|Shelby A Turner
|Barons, AB
|40
|8
|Ellie Winland
|Zanesville, OH
|36
|9
|Carly Lee
|Millville, NJ
|36
|10
|Ava Silvestri
|Redwood City, CA
|27
US Sprint Enduro Series
Through Round 3 (of 7)
Championship Standings
2025 Champions
|Rider
|Championship/Race
|Class
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|450SX
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX West Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX East Region
|TBD
|Monster Energy AMA Supercross
|250SX Futures
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|450 Class
|TBD
|AMA Pro Motocross Championship
|250 Class
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|250SMX
|TBD
|SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)
|450SMX
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MXGP
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|MX2
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|EMX250
|TBD
|FIM Motocross World Championship
|WMX
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Team
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MXGP
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|MX2
|TBD
|Monster Energy FIM Motocross of Nations
|Open
|TBD
|Ricky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) Result
|NA
|TBD
|Daytona Vintage Supercross Results
|NA
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's
|Horizon Award
|TBD
|Loretta Lynn's Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's SX Results
|NA
|TBD
|Mini O's MX Results
|NA
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC1
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC2
|TBD
|GNCC
|XC3
|TBD
|GNCC
|WXC
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|WSX
|TBD
|FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)
|SX2
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX1
|TBD
|Fox Australian Supercross Championship
|SX2
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX1
|TBD
|AUS-X Open
|SX2
|Vince Friese (Honda)
|AMA Arenacross Championship
|Pro National Champion
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|World Trophy Team
|TBD
|International Six Days Enduro (ISDE)
|Women's World Trophy Team
|TBD
|Canadian Triple Crown (Motocross)
|450
|TBD
|CanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)
|250
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|King of Paris (SX1)
|TBD
|Paris Supercross
|Prince of Paris (SX2)
|TBD
|Dakar Rally
|Bike
|TBD
|EnduroCross
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro
|TBD
|U.S. Sprint Enduro
|Pro 2
|TBD
|Magna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro Series
|Pro1
|TBD
|FIM SuperEnduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|FIM Hard Enduro World Championship
|Prestige Class
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT SuperTwins
|TBD
|American Flat Track
|AFT Singles