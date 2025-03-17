Cozar, Spain

MXGP of Castilla la Mancha FIM Motocross World Championship

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP) Round 2 (of 20) - MXGP of Castilla la Mancha in Cozar, Spain

Liam Everts (Husqvarna) Courtesy of Husqvarna Images/Fullspectrum Media

Liam Everts (Husqvarna) Courtesy of Husqvarna Images/Fullspectrum Media

Tim Gajser (Honda) Courtesy of Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers

Tim Gajser (Honda) Courtesy of Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers

Championship Standings

Other Championship Standings Monster Energy AMA Supercross Through Round 9 (of 17) Championship Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX) Standings After Round 9 (of 31)

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing) Through Round 3 (of 13) Championship Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series Through Round 3 (of 7) Championship Standings

2025 Champions