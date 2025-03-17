Results Archive
Wake-Up Call

March 17, 2025, 8:25am

FIM Motocross World Championship (MXGP)

Round 2 (of 20) - MXGP of Castilla la Mancha in Cozar, Spain

MXGP

MXGP of Castilla la Mancha - MX2

March 16, 2025
Cozar
Cozar, Spain Spain
Rider Motos Bike
1 Liam Everts Liam Everts Belgium 2 - 1 Husqvarna
2 Kay de Wolf Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 3 - 2 Husqvarna
3 Ferruccio Zanchi Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 1 - 10 Honda
4 Simon Längenfelder Simon Längenfelder Germany 5 - 4 KTM
5 Andrea Adamo Andrea Adamo Italy 9 - 3 KTM
6 Cas Valk Cas Valk The Netherlands 6 - 5 KTM
7 Quentin Marc Prugnieres Quentin Marc Prugnieres France 7 - 7 KTM
8 Thibault Benistant Thibault Benistant France 4 - 12 Yamaha
9 Julius Mikula Julius Mikula 8 - 8 TM
10 Guillem Farres Guillem Farres Spain 16 - 6 Triumph
Full Results
  • Liam Everts (Husqvarna)
    Liam Everts (Husqvarna) Courtesy of Husqvarna Images/Fullspectrum Media
  • Liam Everts (Husqvarna)
    Liam Everts (Husqvarna) Courtesy of Husqvarna Images/Fullspectrum Media
MXGP

MXGP of Castilla la Mancha - MXGP

March 16, 2025
Cozar
Cozar, Spain Spain
Rider Motos Bike
1 Tim Gajser Tim Gajser Slovenia 1 - 1 Honda
2 Glenn Coldenhoff Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 4 - 3 Fantic
3 Andrea Bonacorsi Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 8 - 2 Fantic
4 Ruben Fernandez Ruben Fernandez Spain 2 - 12 Honda
5 Romain Febvre Romain Febvre France 7 - 5 Kawasaki
6 Isak Gifting Isak Gifting Sweden 6 - 7 Yamaha
7 Brian Bogers Brian Bogers The Netherlands 11 - 4 Fantic
8 Kevin Horgmo Kevin Horgmo Norway 5 - 10 Honda
9 Lucas Coenen Lucas Coenen Belgium 9 - 8 KTM
10 Maxime Renaux Maxime Renaux France 10 - 11 Yamaha
Full Results
  • Tim Gajser (Honda)
    Tim Gajser (Honda) Courtesy of Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers
  • Tim Gajser (Honda)
    Tim Gajser (Honda) Courtesy of Honda HRC/Bavo Swijgers

Championship Standings

MXGP

MX2 Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Kay de Wolf The Netherlands 97
2Liam Everts Belgium 91
4Andrea Adamo Italy 71
5Sacha Coenen Belgium 71
7Thibault Benistant France 63
3Cas Valk The Netherlands 61
6Ferruccio Zanchi Italy 53
8Guillem Farres Spain 46
12Simon Laengenfelder Germany 44
11Quentin Marc Prugnieres France 43
Full Standings
MXGP

MXGP Standings - 2025

PositionRider Points
1Tim Gajser Slovenia 108
2Romain Febvre France 88
4Maxime Renaux France 87
3Glenn Coldenhoff The Netherlands 79
6Lucas Coenen Belgium 57
5Andrea Bonacorsi Italy 56
9Kevin Horgmo Norway 55
7Ruben Fernandez Spain 53
10Pauls Jonass Latvia 53
8Mattia Guadagnini Italy 52
Full Standings

Other Championship Standings

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Through Round 9 (of 17)

Championship Standings

Supercross

250SX East Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 79
2Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78
3Seth Hammaker Bainbridge, PA United States 68
4R.J. Hampshire Hudson, FL United States 67
5Nate Thrasher Livingston, TN United States 53
6Chance Hymas Pocatello, ID United States 51
7Cullin Park Clermont, FL United States 48
8Daxton Bennick
Morganton, NC United States 43
9Max Vohland Sacramento, CA United States 43
10Carson Mumford Simi Valley, CA United States 40
Full Standings
Supercross

250SX West Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 129
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 117
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 104
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 102
5Jordon Smith
Belmont, NC United States 85
6Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 85
7Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 79
8Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States 73
9Hunter Yoder Menifee, CA United States 56
10Anthony Bourdon Hossegor, France France 54
Full Standings
Supercross

450SX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 193
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 178
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 167
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 144
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 140
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 136
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 129
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 114
9Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 105
10Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 82
Full Standings

SuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)

Standings After Round 9 (of 31) 

SuperMotocross

250SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Haiden Deegan Temecula, CA United States 129 25
2Julien Beaumer Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 117 22
3Cole Davies Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand 104 20
4Jo Shimoda
Suzuka, Japan Japan 102 18
5Coty Schock Dover, DE United States 90 17
6Jordon Smith
Belmont, NC United States 85 16
7Tom Vialle Avignon, France France 79 15
8Michael Mosiman Sebastopol, CA United States 79 14
9Max Anstie Newbury, England, United Kingdom United Kingdom 78 13
10Garrett Marchbanks
Coalville, UT United States 73 12
Full Standings
SuperMotocross

450SMX Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Qualifying Points Projected Points
1Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 193 25
2Chase Sexton La Moille, IL United States 178 22
3Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 167 20
4Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 144 18
5Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 140 17
6Jason Anderson Edgewood, NM United States 136 16
7Justin Barcia Monroe, NY United States 129 15
8Justin Hill Yoncalla, OR United States 114 14
9Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 105 13
10Dylan Ferrandis Avignon, France France 82 12
Full Standings

Progressive Grand National Cross Country (GNCC Racing)

Through Round 3 (of 13) 

Championship Standings

GNCC

Overall Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 56
2Ben Kelley Harwinton, CT United States 53
3Angus Riordan Australia Australia 52
4Kailub Russell Boonville, NC United States 43
5Michael Witkowski North Liberty, IN United States 43
6Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 40
7Jonathan Girroir Southwick, MA United States 40
8Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 37
9Steward Baylor Belton, SC United States 36
10Lyndon Snodgrass Australia Australia 35
Full Standings
GNCC

XC2 Pro Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Grant Davis Meshoppen, PA United States 78
2Angus Riordan Australia Australia 67
3Cody J Barnes Sterling, IL United States 62
4Nicholas Defeo Myrtle Beach, SC United States 59
5Josh Toth Winstead, CT United States 53
6Jason T Tino Phillipsburg, NJ United States 46
7Hunter D Bush Sciota, PA United States 38
8Jhak Walker Morrisonville, IL United States 37
9Jonathan Johnson Landrum, SC United States 36
10Brody Johnson Landrum, SC United States 34
Full Standings
GNCC

XC3 Pro-Am Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1James Jenkins House Springs, MO United States 78
2Luke Brown Wellington 62
3Isaiah Brown Belpre, OH United States 57
4Raley L Messer Beaver Dam, KY United States 50
5Philippe Chaine Canada Canada 48
6James D Simpson Wilmington, NC United States 44
7Easton Uplinger Reynoldsville, PA United States 42
8Jayson T Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 41
9Tyler Scheels Monterey, TN United States 40
10Jayson Crawford Rock Falls, IL United States 18
Full Standings
GNCC

WXC Standings - 2025

PositionRider Hometown Projected Points
1Rachael Archer New Zealand New Zealand 78
2Korie Steede Beloit, OH United States 67
3Brandy Richards Lake Havasu City, AZ United States 66
4Tayla Jones Yass, Australia Australia 62
5Rachel Gutish Terre Haute, IN United States 42
6Addison J Elliott Lascassas, TN United States 40
7Shelby A Turner Barons, AB Canada 40
8Ellie Winland Zanesville, OH United States 36
9Carly Lee Millville, NJ United States 36
10Ava Silvestri Redwood City, CA United States 27
Full Standings

US Sprint Enduro Series

Through Round 3 (of 7)

Championship Standings

2025 Champions

RiderChampionship/RaceClass
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross450SX
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX West Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX East Region
TBDMonster Energy AMA Supercross250SX Futures
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship450 Class
TBDAMA Pro Motocross Championship250 Class
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)250SMX
TBDSuperMotocross World Championship (SMX)450SMX
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMXGP
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipMX2
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipEMX250
TBDFIM Motocross World ChampionshipWMX
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsTeam
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMXGP
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsMX2
TBDMonster Energy FIM Motocross of NationsOpen
TBDRicky Carmichael Amateur Supercross (RCSX) ResultNA
TBDDaytona Vintage Supercross ResultsNA
TBDLoretta Lynn'sHorizon Award
TBDLoretta Lynn's ResultsNA
TBDMini O's SX ResultsNA
TBDMini O's MX ResultsNA
TBDGNCCXC1
TBDGNCCXC2
TBDGNCCXC3
TBDGNCCWXC
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)WSX
TBDFIM World Supercross Championship (WSX)SX2
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX1
TBDFox Australian Supercross ChampionshipSX2
TBDAUS-X OpenSX1
TBDAUS-X OpenSX2
Vince Friese (Honda)AMA Arenacross ChampionshipPro National Champion
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)World Trophy Team
TBDInternational Six Days Enduro (ISDE)Women's World Trophy Team
TBDCanadian Triple Crown (Motocross)450
TBDCanadianTriple Crown (Motocross)250
TBDParis SupercrossKing of Paris (SX1)
TBDParis SupercrossPrince of Paris (SX2)
TBDDakar RallyBike
TBDEnduroCrossPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro
TBDU.S. Sprint EnduroPro 2
TBDMagna1 Motorsports AMA National Enduro SeriesPro1
TBDFIM SuperEnduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDFIM Hard Enduro World ChampionshipPrestige Class
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT SuperTwins
TBDAmerican Flat TrackAFT Singles
